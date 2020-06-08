A furious debate about the role journalists should be playing

New York Times media journalist Edmund Lee said over the weekend that "this is the most difficult period for the profession" that I have ever seen.

Discussions are held on Slack channels and email chains and Twitter chains and Facebook groups. People point to problems with some traditional journalistic attitudes and argue for new approaches and new leaders. What should the media do differently when leaders spread lies of "enemy of the people"? How should opinion sections adapt in the era of information wars? When are "both sides" equally valid and when not? Who decides?

I suppose what I am trying to say is: it is much more than a single opinion piece.

Readers, subscribers, sources, professional critics and aspiring journalists are paying attention to these debates. Lee noted that "how leaders respond could make a difference for the next generation …"

"Within the Erupting Revolts in America's Great Newsrooms"

NYT media columnist Ben Smith has an XL column on the subject in Monday's newspaper, based on the experiences of Wesley Lowery and other reporters in Ferguson six years ago. "Now, as the United States is struggling with the emergence of a moment that began in August 2014, its largest newsrooms are trying to find common ground among a tradition that aims to persuade the widest possible audience that his reports are neutral and journalists who believe Donald Trump is fair about race require clear moral calls, "Smith writes.

One of his conclusions: a "change in the mainstream US media, fueled by journalism that is more personal and journalists more willing to tell what they see as the truth without worrying about alienating conservatives, now feels irreversible" .

Bennet on NYT

The Times employees say they have never seen anything like this. James Bennet left, effective immediately, after days of anger at NYT over Tom Cotton's "Send the Troops" op-ed and widespread frustration with the missteps of the Opinion section under Bennet's leadership . A.G. Sulzberger said Katie Kingsbury will be the acting editor for the editorial page during the November election. Opinion page editor Jim Dao, who oversaw the editing of Cotton's piece, will be reassigned to the newsroom.

>> The tectonic restructuring culminated a week of turmoil within the NYT. "While this has been a painful week across the company, it has generated urgent and important conversations," Sulzberger wrote to employees. All the details on Oliver Darcy's story here …

Away from Bennet's first mistake

Oliver Darcy writes: The section contains articles on Brett Kavanaugh and Sarah Palin; he apologized after publishing an anti-Semitic cartoon in its international edition; and faced the heat amidst numerous other controversies. As I wrote last year, Bennet's tenure had been marked by several high-profile debacles. Over and over, when NYT was stirring up outrage, it was Bennet's section in the center of the stage. Sulzberger seemed to refer to this series of high-profile debacles in his memo, noting that the "significant collapse" in the editing process "was not the first we have experienced in recent years …"

Stunned personnel

Darcy writes: I spoke to several NYT employees on Sunday, and they all said the newsroom was in shock over Bennet's departure. As some of these employees pointed out to me, Bennet had long been considered one of the top candidates to replace Dean Baquet when he retired. So his sudden crash sent shock waves through the newsroom, even between his detractors.

One of the staff members noted that something good has come out of this episode because it has sparked meaningful conversations about racial bias and diversity within the newsroom. The person said that such conversations have been more in-depth than simply securing a diverse staff and dealing with more important issues regarding race and the role of the NYT in society …

NYT succumbs to the awakened mafia?

That's the narrative on the right, and it's not going anywhere. When I asked Nikole Hannah-Jones about this on television Sunday morning, hours before Bennet resigned, she framed it very differently: The media, she said, "are really struggling to cover, in a way. It seems to be non-partisan, a kind of The political landscape in which a political party has become in many ways has become dishonest and does not follow the rules. " She said that "this adherence to impartiality, to both Sidisms, the & # 39; vision of nothing & # 39; does not really work in the political circumstances in which we are …"

Cotton to post an anti-Biden ad?

Oliver Darcy writes: "This whole episode could not have been better for Tom Cotton if he had written the script himself," Olivia Nuzzi tweeted She is correct. First, Cotton posted his opinion piece online. Now he goes on to say that his piece has caused an uproar within the newsroom. Like Dave Weigel informed through a source, "He has quintupled his fundraising since the NYT fights began. About $ 200k. He doesn't even have a Democratic opponent this year. So where is the money going? Expect Cotton to run an ad against Biden this week." A person close to Cotton told me to expect an announcement focusing on hitting Biden over China …

NOW, FROM NEW YORK TO PENNSYLVANIA …

In Philadelphia:

Stan Wischnowski, the chief editor of The Philadelphia Inquirer, resigned Saturday "after discontent among newspaper staff erupted" over a headline for "Buildings Too" in the newspaper, reports Craig R. McCoy of the Inquirer.

Wischnowski worked at the newspaper for 20 years. His achievements are countless. He declined to comment on his departure, but it was clearly about more than just the horrible headline. According to McCoy's story, Wischnowski and other editors held a Zoom meeting for the entire staff to "discuss the career at The Inquirer" and it became "intense and emotional."

"Critics, in black and white, denounced the rate of change in the newspaper, harshly criticizing both coverage and the racial and gender mix of staff," McCoy wrote. More here …

In Pittsburgh:

"The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette leadership is accused of removing a black journalist from protest coverage after she posted a tweet about the looting last Sunday," reports CNN's Taylor Romine.

WaPo's Miriam Berger says the situation underscores "one of the fundamental challenges facing the American press with its coverage: the lack of diverse voices, including black journalists, in newsrooms …"

The need for true integration of the newsrooms of the United States.

"The newsroom diversity is still horrible," Jemele Hill said in Sunday's "Trusted Sources". "It has remained a constant problem in our business."

Karen Attiah suggested that integration is the best word for what is needed: "We are still fighting for integration in our newsrooms" and "our industry should be ashamed" for its lack of progress to date. And Nikole Hannah-Jones noted that "newsrooms don't want to be transparent about their own diversity numbers." Watch the full segment here …