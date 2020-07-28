A George Floyd hologram will illuminate the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond tonight

"A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project" was created by Change.org and the George Floyd Foundation. Floyd's family was able to preview Monday night during a private event held at the site of the former Jefferson Davis memorial.
"Since my brother George's death, his face has been seen around the world," Rodney Floyd, George Floyd's brother, said in a statement. "Now by partnering with Change.org, the hologram will allow my brother's face to be seen as a symbol of change in places where change is most needed."
The hologram program features a "myriad of fireflies that become a beautiful image of George Floyd," according to a press release. His name is represented in graffiti, reflecting the wall monuments that have appeared around the world to remember his life.
The Lee Statue event is just the first of five stops in North Carolina, Georgia, and other states this week. Following the route of the 1961 Freedom Rides, the hologram will replace the Confederate statues as a "symbolic call to continue the fight for racial justice," project organizers said.
Black artists, musicians, poets, and leaders will attend to commemorate the launch.