A George Floyd hologram will illuminate the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond tonight

Starting at 9:30 p.m. ET, a Floyd hologram will illuminate the statue on Monument Avenue, which has since been covered in spray paint with phrases like "Black Lives Matter" and "Stop White Supremacy" after widespread protests demanding racial equality.

The area in which the statue is located was unofficially named by protesters as the Marcus David Peters Circle, a reference to the black biology professor who was killed by police while experiencing a "mental health crisis," according to WHSV, an affiliate of CNN.

"A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project" was created by Change.org and the George Floyd Foundation. Floyd's family was able to preview Monday night during a private event held at the site of the former Jefferson Davis memorial.

"Since my brother George's death, his face has been seen around the world," Rodney Floyd, George Floyd's brother, said in a statement. "Now by partnering with Change.org, the hologram will allow my brother's face to be seen as a symbol of change in places where change is most needed."