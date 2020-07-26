A Georgia mother caught with pistols in a diaper bag at Disney & # 39; s Epcot

Diapers and weapons should not be mixed.

Several days after the reopening of Disney World, park security trapped a woman with weapons hidden inside a diaper bag. Authorities also reportedly found marijuana in the bag.

Yunique Smith, 27, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was arrested on July 18. She faces minor charges for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana, Click Orlando reports.

According to reports, a security guard discovered the weapons as Smith crossed the security line while trying to enter Epcot.

According to the media outlet, they found her with a 9mm pistol, a .45 caliber pistol and a plastic bag containing marijuana. A guard reportedly noticed the 9mm pistol in the diaper bag. Smith was with her two children, including a 7-month-old boy and an adult man.

The incident occurred just three days after the park reopened after the closure in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports NBC Miami.

Fox News previously reported that while Disney World has made changes to the park and its policies since its reopening, visitors to the park's interior have responded positively to these changes.

"I can't see them doing something better," said theme park blogger John Saccheri, who visited the park, according to Fox 35.

He went on to describe how "strange" it felt to be in a theme park and not be caught in a crowd or feel like he was "on top of other people." In his experience, he estimated that Disney limited attendance to around 30 percent of the park's capacity.

"Every time we went in a line there were stickers that said your group is here, the next party is here," he said. "Everyone respected that social distancing."