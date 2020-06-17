A Georgia police officer pointed a gun at a group of teens. Neighbors intervened to protect them.

"Please sir. They're kids," he yelled out loud, telling a Clayton County police officer. "Why did you get a gun?"

Ladd's video of Monday's meeting in Jonesboro, Georgia, has circulated on social media, renewing demands for change from community members, including rapper TI, amid a nationwide debate on racial justice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

"My thought was: I'm a mother," Ladd told CNN. "I have to protect these children."

Police responded Monday to reports that a group of teens had a gun and were fighting in a store parking lot, Clayton County Police said in a statement. The surveillance video released by the police and reviewed by CNN shows no fight.

When an officer arrived at the store, police said, the teens were no longer there, but were seen soon after, walking down the street.

A 17-minute video from the unidentified officer's body camera released Tuesday shows interactions between the teens and the officer.

The officer stopped after seeing the teens, pulled out his handgun as he got out of the car, and started yelling "Stop, stop" as he walked toward the teens.

"Due to the allegation that the minors were in possession of a pistol, the officer approached them with his service weapon drawn and pointed the minors at them," the police department said in a statement.

Then the officer tried to calm the teens down several times to convey what he is trying to do, even as viewers gather around the screaming, increasing tension.

"Listen to me, so you don't get hurt," the officer can be heard saying in the body camera images. "Don't move, don't move … please, I don't want to hurt any of you."

The officer kept his gun out for more than 4 minutes, aiming at the ground, as the teens stood in a grassy area with their hands over their heads.

"What just happened at the store?" The officer can be heard asking in the video. "Why does the boy think you have a gun?"

While the officer was talking to the teens, passersby approached the area and called him.

"People went out in their cars around me," Ladd told CNN. "There were about 30 of us, telling the children to remain calm and begging the officer to lower their weapon."

The officer called for reinforcements after he told the office about a "crowd forming around me."

The officer holstered the pistol when another officer arrives and the two begin searching for the teens, according to body camera images. Police said none of the teens carried a gun.

Police said the teens "cooperated and remained with their hands visible as instructed," which can be seen in Ladd's video.

After searching for the teens, the officers returned to the store with the teens and asked if they had a gun. The teens told them they had a BB pistol, which resembles a semi-automatic pistol, and directed officers to the nearby bushes where they dumped it, police said.

"There are five of you. He is one of me. No one was hurt, they heard me. It was great. I don't want to die," the officer told the teens when they returned. the store.

"Listen, you're not in trouble," the officer can be heard saying to one of the teens in the body camera video. "You can hurt yourself, you shouldn't have BB guns … I have children like you," he said at another time.

The teens were not arrested and no charges were filed, police said.

"I thought I was going to die because I had seen all these black children die and having me involved in that was crazy," Kamari Moore, one of the teens involved in the incident, told reporters on Tuesday.

Moore and Ladd along with local activists and rapper T.I. He also spoke to journalists.

"Why are only people of color, black youth, young black women being shot to death by police officers and using excuses like BB guns?" YOU. said. "They have white children, they have real rifles that they go hunting, every day, every week with their grandparents and parents. They don't have them at gunpoint."

For Ladd, the incident was alarming and just another reminder that changes in surveillance are needed.

"Every black child is not a suspect. We should not be treated that way," Ladd told CNN. "They need to be better and build and respect the communities they are in and not work against us."