A Georgia university and a student are offering full scholarships to Rayshard Brooks' four children.

"It was without hesitation that we made the decision to partner with our remarkable student and entrepreneur Pinky Cole to help the family and children of Mr. Rayshard Brooks," President of George T. French University. Jr. said in a statement.
"Mr. Brooks's senseless death will undoubtedly have long-term financial effects on the family, and these scholarships will not only provide them with a means of accessing a world-class education, but will help them on their path to success."
Aisha "Pinky" Cole, a college student, is the executive director and operator of the Slutty Vegan restaurant and the Pinky Cole Foundation.
"When you lose someone so close to you, there is a level of momentum that is lost because a part of you is gone. I saw the pain of Rayshard's wife, Tomika, and my heart led me to want to help her and her sons". he said in a statement.
"Rayshard Brooks could have been my brother, my father, or even my partner. I wanted to remind him that a town is needed and that we are part of his town."
In the days after Brooks' death, the Atlanta Police Chief resigned and the officers involved were charged.