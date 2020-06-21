A Georgia university and a student are offering full scholarships to Rayshard Brooks' four children.

Brooks, 27, was killed earlier this month by Atlanta police after officers received a call about a man sleeping in a vehicle on Wendy's road. He leaves three daughters, ages 1, 2, and 8, and a stepson of 13 years. Hours before he was killed, Brooks was with his youngest daughter celebrating her birthday and had more celebration plans at the store. for the next day.
The $ 600,000 scholarships will cover tuition, meals, room and board for the four children, the university said in a statement.
Slutty Vegan restaurant, a plant-based burger sensation

"It was without hesitation that we made the decision to partner with our remarkable student and entrepreneur Pinky Cole to help the family and children of Mr. Rayshard Brooks," President of George T. French University. Jr. said in a statement.

"Mr. Brooks's senseless death will undoubtedly have long-term financial effects on the family, and these scholarships will not only provide them with a means of accessing a world-class education, but will help them on their path to success."

Aisha "Pinky" Cole, a college student, is the executive director and operator of the Slutty Vegan restaurant and the Pinky Cole Foundation.

Some Atlanta police are out of work for the third day after officers accused of fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks

"When you lose someone so close to you, there is a level of momentum that is lost because a part of you is gone. I saw the pain of Rayshard's wife, Tomika, and my heart led me to want to help her and her sons". he said in a statement.

"Rayshard Brooks could have been my brother, my father, or even my partner. I wanted to remind him that a town is needed and that we are part of his town."

In the days after Brooks' death, the Atlanta Police Chief resigned and the officers involved were charged.

