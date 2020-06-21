A Georgia university and a student are offering full scholarships to Rayshard Brooks' four children.

Brooks, 27, was killed earlier this month by Atlanta police after officers received a call about a man sleeping in a vehicle on Wendy's road. He leaves three daughters, ages 1, 2, and 8, and a stepson of 13 years. Hours before he was killed, Brooks was with his youngest daughter celebrating her birthday and had more celebration plans at the store. for the next day.

The $ 600,000 scholarships will cover tuition, meals, room and board for the four children, the university said in a statement.

"It was without hesitation that we made the decision to partner with our remarkable student and entrepreneur Pinky Cole to help the family and children of Mr. Rayshard Brooks," President of George T. French University. Jr. said in a statement.

"Mr. Brooks's senseless death will undoubtedly have long-term financial effects on the family, and these scholarships will not only provide them with a means of accessing a world-class education, but will help them on their path to success."