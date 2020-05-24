A good alternative as the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic





As the world begins to flood more interest in alternative sources of protein food, a food company aims to meet demand by launching the first vegan spam. The Food Company launches the first vegan spam when the world went into a major blockade due to an unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, one of the industries that was immediately affected is the food industry and its supply chain. Suddenly, farms had to close, restaurants had to close, and trips to the supermarket had to be minimized to ensure everyone stayed indoors. Then came the meat shortage as meat farms are also forced to temporarily shut down, with most of their animals being slaughtered to make sure they don't starve. As a result, more people trapped inside their homes decided to tackle this shortage by looking for alternative sources of food, which led to an increasing number of people deciding to try vegetarianism and veganism. In response to this, OmniFoods decided to launch Omnipork Lunch, which is the world's first vegan spam product. Announced as a new source of protein for people who want to eat healthy, the new spam product is now available in a Hong Kong restaurant and will be launching next summer soon. In addition to this, David Yeung, founder of Omnipork and co-founder of advocacy organization Green Monday, announced that the company is also planning to launch a plant-based alternative to pig's shoulder. While one of the most popular food products in Asia, Spam is still processed meat, which means it poses a great long-term risk. Omnipork helps address this by being 49 percent lower in fat and 62 percent lower in sodium. In addition, it also does not contain cholesterol and has no carcinogenic nitrates.

"Lunch meat is a food with which everyone in Asia has a love and hate relationship. Eating is not just about filling our stomachs and absorbing the daily nutrition we need. It is also about satisfying our cravings. So I am very excited to finally provide a healthier plant-based alternative, "Yeung said, adding that the product offers a healthier option for us.

Lunch of meat in hamburger. Photo from Pixabay (CC0).




