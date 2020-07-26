In a small but revealing sign of hope, subway passengers have passed bus passengers after 80 days of reverse.

Oh, bus trips increased 57 percent in the week of the change. But subway travel was up 75 percent, a big step toward normalcy.

This shows very little concern about the coronavirus as new cases continue to plummet. You still need to "mask" yourself to help keep everyone safe, but that's a far cry from total block.

Normalcy is still far away: The pandemic left homeless people in a much more visible part of the underground scene, while urgent demands on the New York police have allowed crimes to increase on the subway.

And the MTA is beyond bankruptcy, losing $ 200 million a week in what President Pat Foye calls "a fiscal tsunami that occurs once every 100 years." Update work and other projects have had to be postponed, and you may have to close entire lines if Congress doesn't provide another multi-million dollar bailout.

But the heart of New York City is beginning to pick up a healthy rhythm. It's hard to think of a stronger sign of progress.