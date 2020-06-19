A growing number of companies are giving employees the day off to celebrate June 15.





After weeks of protests across the country about the death of George Floyd and racial injustices, companies are taking steps to address their own problems with racial inequalities and better support their black employees.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced the news of the proclamation to enslaved African Americans there. That coastal Texas area was the last to learn that the Civil War had ended two months earlier.

Friday is the 155th anniversary of that day.

"This Friday, June 19, I ask you to take the day to honor the historical pain caused by racial inequity, and lost lives, and to celebrate racial diversity," JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau said in a message. to the employees. "This is an opportunity to continue learning, connect with each other and reflect on how we can move forward and achieve permanent and lasting change." JCPenney is giving corporate employees paid time off June 19, and provides additional vacation pay for retail associates working that day. Giant Retail Companion objective ( TGT ) It is also making Juneteenth a paid holiday for the company, and providing hourly workers with a time-and-a-half wage. BestBuy has offered its employees a "paid volunteer day," which they can take advantage of on June 19 or another day this year to participate in "peaceful protests, rallies, and community service." Starting next year, BestBuy will make Juneteenth a paid, formal holiday for the company, it said in a statement. Both Uber and Lyft have said they will provide employees with a paid vacation on Friday. Lyft also said it will provide Citi Bike users in New York City with a free ride if they participate in the Juneteenth Solidarity Walk on Saturday, using the code "SOLIDARIDAD", among other related initiatives. "We encourage team members to take the day to reflect, engage in civic engagement, or take advantage of anti-discrimination resources to deepen the understanding of the work that is still needed to support the black community," Lyft said in a note to employees. However, Uber and Lyft paid vacations do not apply to the companies' fleet of drivers. Other companies that say they'll celebrate the holidays this year include Ben & Jerry & # 39; s, Tumblr, the New York Times ( NYT ) , Spotify ( STAIN ) , Workday ( Wednesday ) , marketing company Comscore and snack company RxBar, owned by Kellogg. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also issued an executive order this week recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for state employees. Recognition of the Juneteenth companies is a good first step, but it cannot be the only step, Meredith Clark, an assistant professor of media studies at the University of Virginia, told CNN last week. "It's a nice symbolic gesture," said Clark. "I'm never going to frown at a company that recognizes a day that is culturally important to so many Americans, really to all of us. But at the same time I want to see that kind of action coincide with a commitment to change the internal culture." these organizations. " – CNN's Isabelle Chapman contributed to this report.





