TV documentary The Killer in Times Square: Crime Scene investigates Richard Cottingham, a serial killer who murdered 11 people in New York City. The documentary features interviews with investigators on the case as well as family members of Richard’s victims. Richard was convicted to 197 years imprisonment for killing prostitutes but he always maintained his innocence.

What is this documentary about ?

The documentary reconstructs the murders and reveals how Richard was able to get away with it for so long. It also looks at the psychological factors that may have led him to commit these crimes. The Killer in Times Square: Crime Scene is a fascinating documentary that provides an in-depth look at one of America’s most notorious serial killers. If you’re interested in true crime, then this documentary is definitely worth watching. It’s a chilling look at how one man was able to commit murder after murder without getting caught.

In what way was the investigation conducted ?

The documentary looks at the different ways that the police attempted to catch Richard. It also examines the mistakes that were made during the investigation and how they allowed Richard to get away with his crimes for so long. The Killer in Times Square: Crime Scene is a fascinating look at how a serial killer can evade capture for years.

How many episodes are there in the series ?

There are three episodes in the series. They all provide a detailed look at different aspects of the case, from the murders themselves to the investigation and eventual capture of Richard.

Why did the killer do such a crime, what was the motive ?

That is still unknown. Richard never gave any indication as to why he chose Times Square as his killing ground, or what drove him to commit such heinous crimes.

What did the police do wrong during the investigation ?

There were several mistakes made by the police during their investigation of Richard. One of the biggest was that they didn’t look into his family life and history as much as they should have. This may have led them to the motive sooner had they done so.

What was Richard’s background like ?

Richard was a loner who grew up without much parental supervision. He spent most of his time reading, which may be why he became so fascinated with murder and crime scenes.

What punishment did the law give the killer ?

He was sentenced to 197 years of prison for each of his 11 victims. With the maximum sentence being a life in prison term, this was his punishment for committing such heinous crimes.

New York City's iconic New Year's Eve location has a very dark past.



Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Ul0TDT6Hxe — Netflix (@netflix) January 1, 2022

How did people react to the news of Richard’s arrest ?

After he confessed, there were many varied reactions from those who heard about it. Some thought that 25 years wasn’t enough as they felt that he should have been given a death sentence.

What types of evidence did the police have against Richard ?

Richard’s fingerprints were found at four of the crime scenes, and his DNA was found on several more. He had also been seen at some of the locations where bodies were later discovered.

What do critics have to say about the documentary ?

Many feel that the documentary is biased in favour of Richard, as it paints him as a victim who was dealt a bad hand in life. It does not explore the possibility that he may be guilty. They have been supportive of him throughout, and maintain that he is innocent even after his conviction.

Is it worth watching ?

The documentary is well-made and provides an interesting perspective on the case. However, it may be disturbing for some viewers. The documentary paints a picture of Richard as a victim who was dealt a bad hand in life. It is worth watching!