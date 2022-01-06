Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is a spin-off movie from theseries, and takes place before Harry Potter was born. While it has been met with mixed reviews from critics, fans are delighted by this new take on JK Rowling’s wizarding world. This film is set in both New York and the United Kingdom, and follows Newt Scamander as he tries to recapture a number of magical creatures that have escaped from his suitcase. The movie has been highly praised for its setting and special effects, but critics say it fails to capture the same magic as those who grew up reading the Harry Potter books

What are some highlights from the movie ?

What are some highlights from the movie ?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is a spin-off movie from theseries, and takes place before Harry Potter was born. While it has been met with mixed reviews from critics, fans are delighted by this new take on JK Rowling's wizarding world.

What new magical creatures are introduced in the movie ?

The movie recaptures a number of magical creatures that have escaped from his suitcase. These include the Niffler, which is a black and gold creature that loves anything shiny; the Bowtruckle, which is a small twig-like creature that lives in trees and eats insects; and the Demiguise, which is an ape

Who is in it? Is there a sequel to this movie yet?

Who is in it? Is there a sequel to this movie yet?

Who cast in this film ?

Johnny Depp and Jude Law star as Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore, respectively. Other actors in the movie include Ezra Miller, Colin Farrell , Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler , Alison Sudol, Faith Wood-Blagrove and Zoe Kravitz . There is not yet a sequel to this film announced, though it is likely that one will be released in the near future.

You are invited back to the magic. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is in theaters April 15, 2022. #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/wdyd25MJ74 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) December 13, 2021

Which is one of the best scenes in the film ?

One of the best scenes in the film is when Dumbledore and Grindelwald have their confrontation at a circus. This scene is full of suspense, and it is clear that these two characters have a complicated history. It will be interesting to see how this relationship develops in future films.

What audiences can expect from this movie ?

Audiences can expect a well-made film that is faithful to the original Harry Potter series. The cast does an excellent job of bringing these beloved characters to life, and the story is full of magic and adventure.

Are there any scenes in the movie that are not in the book ?

Yes, there are several scenes in the movie that are not in the book. One such scene is a confrontation between Dumbledore and Grindelwald that takes place at a circus. This scene is full of suspense, and it is clear that these two characters have a complicated history. It will be interesting to see how this relationship develops in future films. There is a wizard named Nicolas Flamel who plays an important role in this film. In the novel series, Professor Dumbledore tells Harry about him only once and does not mention him again until Deathly Hallows .

What do critics have to say ?

Critics have given the movie positive reviews. The film has received a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 74%, and it is expected to do well at the box office this weekend.

Is the movie worth watching ?

Yes, the movie is definitely worth watching. It is a well-made film with great performances by the cast. The story is also very compelling, and it will keep you entertained from beginning to end.