What is the plot of the story ?

The movie Hell or High Water, is about two brothers who are struggling to make ends meet. After one of them is robbed by a bank. They decide to rob more banks in order to get their money back. The two brothers’ decisions grow more and more complicated. They try to avoid the police and come up with ways to pay off the people they owe money to.

What is the climax of the story?

The climax of the story is when the brothers finally rob their last bank and get away with a large sum of money, but quickly realize that it’s not going to be easy to get rid of all the people who are now after them.

Who are the main characters in the story?

The main characters in the story are two brothers, Toby and Tanner. They are struggling to make ends meet and when one of them is robbed by a bank, they decide to rob more banks themselves. As their decisions grow more complicated, they try to avoid the police and come up with ways to pay off their debts.

What is the main conflict in the story?

The main conflict of this story would be that Toby and Tanner are trying to get away from everyone who wants their money. With a large sum, they find themselves on the run with many people after them because it’s not what they’re supposed to do and now they have even more problems than they started with. This creates a lot of tension and suspense in the story as you never know what will happen next.

How does the ending resolve the main conflict?

In the end, Toby and Tanner are caught by the police but they’re given a choice: go to jail or join the military. They choose to join the military and this allows them to get away from their past and start fresh. This resolves the main conflict of the story as they’re now able to move on and leave everything behind.

In the shadow of superheroes, westerns are (quietly) popular https://t.co/UNpw8nM1up pic.twitter.com/2dkOBshKy5 — Heat Vision (@HeatVisionBlog) February 28, 2017

Which is the best scene in the movie ?

My favourite scene in the movie is when Toby and Tanner are breaking into the bank. It’s a very suspenseful scene and you’re never sure what’s going to happen. They manage to get away with it, but it’s a close call. This scene shows how daring and risky they’re willing to be in order to get what they want.

What awards did the film get ?

The film got a number of awards including four Oscar nominations and two wins. It was nominated for Best Picture by the Academy Awards, which is quite an achievement!

Would you recommend watching it ?

I would definitely recommend watching it! It was a very good movie in my opinion and well worth the watch. I hope you enjoy it too. Hell or High Water is an excellent movie. It’s exciting, well-made, and has great acting by the cast. The story follows two brothers who rob banks in order to save their family farm. They’re constantly on the run from the law, but they come close to getting caught multiple times which makes for an exciting watch that keeps you on the edge of your seat.