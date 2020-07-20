A gunman in what appeared to be the FedEx uniform opened fire on the home of a New Jersey federal judge, a law enforcement official says.

Initial police reports said the boy opened the door with the father right behind. The door opened to a shower of gunfire and the gunman fled, a police source told CNN.

A boy and the judge's husband were shot. The judge is unharmed.

The gunman appeared to be wearing a FedEx uniform, a police official with direct knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

It is not yet known if the gunman was a FedEx employee or someone who posed as an employee. CNN has reached out to FedEx for comment.