A gunman in what appeared to be the FedEx uniform opened fire on the home of a New Jersey federal judge, a law enforcement official says.

Initial police reports said the boy opened the door with the father right behind. The door opened to a shower of gunfire and the gunman fled, a police source told CNN.
A boy and the judge's husband were shot. The judge is unharmed.
The gunman appeared to be wearing a FedEx uniform, a police official with direct knowledge of the investigation told CNN.
It is not yet known if the gunman was a FedEx employee or someone who posed as an employee. CNN has reached out to FedEx for comment.
Police have not been aware of any threats against the judge, the source told CNN. Researchers do not know why at this time.
This story is breaking and will be updated.