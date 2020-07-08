A health expert says that the cruise could be a safer trip than some major cities to avoid the coronavirus

A health official working as part of a joint security working group between Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line said it might be easier to avoid the coronavirus on a ship than in some major cities.

In an interview with Travel Weekly, Healthy Sail Panel co-chair Dr. Scott Gottlieb said the cruises provide the ability to monitor a complete environment and implement improved health and safety protocols to curb potential coronavirus infections.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We are trying to come up with a set of measures that can be adapted in a high prevalence environment as well as in the future lower prevalence environment where (the virus) will continue to be a threat but hopefully a much lesser threat," Gottlieb told Travel Weekly.

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/640/320/Royal-Caribbean-iStock.jpg?ve=1&tl=1 "alt =" A health officer who works as part of a joint security working group between Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line said it might be easier to avoid coronavirus on a ship than in some major cities. "

"Could taking a cruise potentially a safer way to vacation in a COVID environment than going to London?" Gottlieb continued. "I think I could".

Gottlieb said the panel, which was created by Royal Caribbean CEO Richard Fain and Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Frank Del Rio, would use the guidelines established by the European Union as the framework for the planned resumption of navigation.

The Healthy Sail Panel will develop an updated set of standards to be presented to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other regulators. Other team members include former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt and experts from public health, infectious diseases, biosecurity, hospitality, and maritime operations.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

As part of the panel, members will be divided into groups focused on different aspects of the cruise process, including "test protocols, ship modification to improve health, safety and hygiene." and planning of destinations and routes ".

More from TravelPulse

In addition to focusing on short-term solutions to potential problems related to shore excursions, food service, public swimming pools, and more, the panel is working to prepare for the inevitable changes in the coming years as vaccines become available.

"We believe that the cruise lines will be operating in the future in an environment that will be fluid," Leavitt told Travel Weekly. "The virus will be alive even if we have a vaccine. There will be destinations that have outbreaks. In the future. We may well see a Covid-19 alert in a particular part of the world. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Cruise lines must be adaptable and flexible enough that they can begin to choose their destinations based on accurate data," Leavitt continued. "And to be able to pivot when necessary."

The CDC's navigation ban order remains in effect until July 24 or when the COVID-19 public health emergency is declared. As part of that order, the CDC and the US Coast Guard must approve a detailed operational plan.