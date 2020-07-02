A healthy 30-year-old man went to a crowded bar. He ended up in a hospital with a breathing tube.

"We were about to reopen, and we really didn't care about Covid, to be honest," Flores said.

Two days later, he woke up with a fever of 103 and body sores, Flores told CNN's Erin Burnett. A week later, he was in the hospital, where he was put on a breathing tube during his week-long stay.

Arizona has been one of the most affected areas in the pandemic recently, with cases on the rise. The state has at least 84,093 people infected, compared to 46,689 reported on June 19.

That night at the bar, Flores said he was there with friends and "we were just enjoying our lives during that time," he said.