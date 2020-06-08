A hidden treasure chest has finally been found hidden in the Rocky Mountains for 10 years.

But that adventure has finally come to an end. The treasure has been found.
"It was under a canopy of stars in the lush forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from where I hid it more than 10 years ago," Fenn wrote in his ad. "I don't know the person who found him, but the poem in my book took him to the right place."
The treasure, estimated to be worth more than $ 1 million, was a way for Fenn to inspire people to explore nature and give hope to people affected by the Great Recession, he said.
The clues leading to the location of the treasure were included in a 24-line poem published in Fenn's 2010 autobiography "The Thrill of the Chase".
"I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they continue to be drawn to the promise of other discoveries," Fenn said on his website.