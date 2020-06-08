A hidden treasure chest has finally been found hidden in the Rocky Mountains for 10 years.

But that adventure has finally come to an end. The treasure has been found.

Forrest Fenn, the 89-year-old art and antique collector who created the treasure hunt, made the announcement Sunday on its website.

"It was under a canopy of stars in the lush forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from where I hid it more than 10 years ago," Fenn wrote in his ad. "I don't know the person who found him, but the poem in my book took him to the right place."

The treasure was found a few days ago by a man who did not want to be named, Fenn told Santa Fe New Mexican. However, he noted that the man was from the "east" and that he confirmed his discovery by sending Fenn a photograph of his new riches.