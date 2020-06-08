A hidden treasure chest has finally been found hidden in the Rocky Mountains for 10 years.

By
Zaheer
-
0
4


But that adventure has finally come to an end. The treasure has been found.

Forrest Fenn, the 89-year-old art and antique collector who created the treasure hunt, made the announcement Sunday on its website.

"It was under a canopy of stars in the lush forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from where I hid it more than 10 years ago," Fenn wrote in his ad. "I don't know the person who found him, but the poem in my book took him to the right place."

The treasure was found a few days ago by a man who did not want to be named, Fenn told Santa Fe New Mexican. However, he noted that the man was from the "east" and that he confirmed his discovery by sending Fenn a photograph of his new riches.

The treasure, estimated to be worth more than $ 1 million, was a way for Fenn to inspire people to explore nature and give hope to people affected by the Great Recession, he said.

2 people have died searching for treasure in the Rocky Mountains. Sheriff Warns Seekers to Respect Earth

The clues leading to the location of the treasure were included in a 24-line poem published in Fenn's 2010 autobiography "The Thrill of the Chase".

Fenn estimated that up to 350,000 people from around the world went to look for the treasure, according to the new Mexican. Some quit their jobs to fully dedicate their lives to hunting, and some even died.

"I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they continue to be drawn to the promise of other discoveries," Fenn said on his website.

CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here