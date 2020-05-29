A highly underrated Matthew McConaughey movie just hit Netflix

If you're looking for a big court drama to watch, you could do a lot worse than Attorney Lincoln. And if for some reason you missed it when it hit theaters in 2011, it debuted on Netflix on May 27 and is now available for your viewing pleasure.

This movie was really the beginning of Matthew McConaugheyResurgence as a star on List A. Nicknamed the McConaissance, it began with Attorney Lincoln in 2011 and after that it was Magic mike, his Oscar winning performance in Dallas Buyers Club and a memorable cameo in Martin Scorsese & # 39; s The wolf of Wall Street. Not to mention the double hit in 2014 of True detective and Interstellar.

But it really started with this little judicial thriller. Despite a release in March, the film garnered rave reviews (84% on Rotten Tomatoes) and garnered $ 87 million at the box office. Not bad considering McConaughey was coming out of a series of forgettable romantic comedies and action movies. It also has an incredible cast, which includes Marisa Tomei, Ryan Phillippe, Josh Lucas, William H. Macy, Michael Pena, John Leguizamo, Bryan Cranston, and country music singer Trace Adkins.

Based on a series of novels, McConaughey plays Mick Haller, a colorful defense attorney whose office is the backseat of a Lincoln Continental sedan. Haller generally defends the seedy bad lives in Los Angeles. But when a wealthy Beverly Hills playboy goes to jail for murder, he sees it as a dream case. However, Haller soon discovers that there is much more to the young man's story.

Matthew McConaughey is in maximum charisma in Attorney Lincoln. But she's also battling demons, including insecurity about her stagnant career, the end of her marriage, and a bit of alcoholism. It may not be your best movie, but if you're in the mood for a movie-of-the-movie cut-of-the-week procedure, be sure to check it out on Netflix.