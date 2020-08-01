A homeless camp catches fire in Chelsea, leaving one injured

The fire burned a homeless camp in Chelsea, leaving an injured person and neighbors with many questions.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which broke out before 7 a.m. on the 120 West 30th Street side, where a custodian on his way to work in the building saw a man jump from the burning camp.

Ronnie, who works at Satellite Academy, said she saw the flames a block away.

“I saw him getting taller and taller. I ran into my building to get the fire extinguisher. I started spraying the fire extinguisher to try to turn it off, then I heard someone say "Help me," "Help me." I didn't know what to do, "Ronnie told the Post.

"Then a boy jumped. It fell to the ground. I said, "Look what you did, you lit a fire," and he said, "No, I was sleeping. Someone threw a cigarette."

Later, police and firefighters told Ronnie that the homeless victim had been burned on the arms and legs. One person was taken to the New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center, the FDNY said.

The custodian infuriated that while trying to help the homeless person, another man across the street recorded the drama of the fire.

He was yelling, "Call the fire department, do something." But shouldn't he have been the one calling, since he's recording? But that's what people do now, record everything. He was just recording it, he wasn't laughing or anything. I really doubt it had anything to do with it. I didn't see him when the fire department came, I don't know, he must be gone. "

It is the second fire in two weeks in the camp, where at least two other people had been living "since the whole crown affair began," the custodian said.

“They were all great with them. The policemen would talk to them, bring them food. At first it was just two mattresses, but in Phase 3 it started to grow. It became its own entity. It became like a house.

"We call 311, sanitation," he said. “We heard they cleaned the town's, so we thought maybe they would clean this one. We never went there ourselves. "

He doubted that the fire had been intentionally started, and noted: “Here is a police station. The cops would see you doing something like that. It's a really safe lock. "

FDNY did not say what caused the fire.