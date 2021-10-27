Nevertheless, Denzel Washington is back with a new movie! The Academy Award-winning director will be releasing his latest film in December 2021. Dana Canedy, John Burnham Schwartz, and Virgil Williams write the movie. Also, A Journal for Jordan is based on the memoir by Canedy.

A Journal for Jordan looks very impressive. To have a look at other information about the movie, you can read the piece below.

A Journal for Jordan Releasing in December 2021

The movie, A Journal for Jordan, will be released in New York and Los Angeles on 10th December 2021. Later, it will be available to audiences around the world on December 22, 2021.

Probably, we will get to see a trailer or a teaser before the movie hits theaters. Furthermore, we will be updating the blog post when other movie details are available.

Know Cast of A Journal for Jordan by Denzel Washington: Who Is In It?

A Journal For Jordan follows the journal of a man named Charles Monroe King. Charles Monroe King will be played by Michael B. Jordan. Chanté Adams has been confirmed as Dana Canedy.

Robert Wisdom, Johnny M. Wu, Jalon Christian, and Tamara Tunie will also be featured in the upcoming movie. Susan Pourfar will be seen as Miriam, Vanessa Aspillaga as Robin, Joey Brooks as Aaron Sandberg, and Samuel Caleb Walker as Imhoff.

We will know more details about the cast as the release date approaches.

Know Plot of A Journal for Jordan by Denzel Washington: What Is It About?

A Journal For Jordan is a story about love and fatherhood. As well as an inspiration to those who have been in love with drama and biographies. The movie focuses on Sergeant Charles Monroe King’s diary that he sends to his son, Jordan.

The movie is a real-life adaptation of a book that was written by and about Dana Canedy. Dana Canedy and her love interest Sergeant Charles Monroe King are the main focus of the film.

Later, King is deployed to Iraq and begins writing to his beloved son. He briefs his son about life and how to live it. The movie will build up to a powerful conclusion.

Finally, the Sergeant is killed in Baghdad.