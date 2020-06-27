A Lawyer Says "Blue State Governors" Treat COVID-19 as an On-Off Switch

Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon of the Center for American Freedom told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" guest host Brian Kilmeade on Friday that "blue state governors" will lessen efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus if their decisions about which meetings allow or condone are not proportional.

Dhillon appeared hours after a New York federal judge found that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio "exceeded" their executive limits by limiting the worship services while condoning the mass protests.

"I have sued the governors of Virginia, New Jersey, California, and Hawaii for similar issues. And unfortunately, it has been difficult to get judges to see it the right way," Dhillon said in "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "But I suppose the hypocrisy had reached the level of outrage in New York that this judge saw it correctly. And congratulations to him for finally recognizing what many judges before him should have recognized."

Federal District Judge Gary L. Sharpe issued a preliminary court order prohibiting state officials from imposing limits on the number of people who attend outdoor religious gatherings, provided the guidelines for social distancing are followed. The court order also states that officials cannot impose limits on internal meetings that are greater than the restrictions imposed on companies in Phase 2 of the New York reopening plan, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

"The fact that you can go to the pot store and the alcohol store and many other types of stores from day one, because those stores have good lobbyists and connections with the governor, and you can't go to church and You can't do it. Many other activities, like getting married, going to a funeral, are life-and-death activities for many Americans, "Dhillon said.

"And the governors simply destroy those civil rights without any other consideration [politics] and I think it has been politically convenient for many of these governors to exaggerate this drama about COVID, which is a serious disease but, frankly, they & # 39; They don't take protests they like seriously. "

New York coronavirus restrictions had previously limited indoor religious gatherings to 25 percent capacity, while non-secular gatherings are limited to 50 percent.

Two Catholic priests from upstate New York and three Orthodox Jewish parishioners from Brooklyn argued that the restrictions violated their First Amendment rights to freely practice their religion.

Dhillon criticized Democratic leaders for their soft stance on recent protests.

"It is politically convenient for governors to shut everything down and make people dependent on the government. Those are the blue state governors," said Dhillon. "But where they stumbled was that they treated COVID like a switch they can turn on and off. They turned it off for the Black Lives Matter protests."

"And what they are doing is putting lives at risk, Brian, because if citizens do not take the warnings of health officials seriously and if they are not proportionate, then they will not take them seriously. It will be the & # 39; Child who screamed the wolf problem. "

Caleb Parke and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.