A long-time university professor warns that students are taught 'contempt for ideas that don't fit' with the radical worldview

Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Santa Cruz, John Ellis, said on Sunday "Life, Liberty & Levin" that the protests of events with moderate or conservative speakers on university campuses are only a "superficial symptom" of the indoctrination he has place in America's classrooms.

"The public sees the nearby screaming and unrest regarding visiting speakers, but doesn't think about how that might happen," Ellis, author of the recent book "The Breakdown of Higher Education," said to host Mark Levin.

"The reason it happens, of course, is that there are students who do it largely in those cases. But they are taught by radical teachers," Ellis continued. "So the real source of the problem is … in the classrooms where those children learn their contempt for ideas that don't fit with what their teachers are teaching them."

According to Ellis, studies have shown that conservatives prevailed in college and university faculties by a margin of three to two in the late 1960s. By contrast, liberals outnumbered conservatives by thirteen to one in modern times.

In recent years, sometimes violent protests have hosted events for speakers like conservative expert Ben Shapiro, commentator and author Milo Yiannopoulos, political scientist and sociologist Charles Murray, and Dutch politician Geert Wilders.

"The real problem is behind the scenes in the classroom, which the public never sees," Ellis emphasized.

Levin pointed out the often "incestuous" nature of university faculty members, in the sense that they tend to associate and hire only those who agree with their extremist ideologies.

Ellis agreed and predicted that universities will soon become a "complete monoculture", with unhealthy results for society.