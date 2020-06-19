A lucky penny and family birthdays help an Arizona couple win a $ 410 million Mega Millions jackpot

A Glendale, Arizona, husband and wife claimed their prize on Thursday, but according to lottery officials, they have decided to remain anonymous, which is permitted by state law.

The couple, a 70-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, chose their numbers based on family birthdays, according to a press release from the Arizona Lottery.

They bought the ticket for the draw on June 9 last month.

"My birthday is next month, and my left hand had been itching for two weeks, which meant the money was coming my way," it said in the statement. "I also found a shiny new penny just before buying our tickets, so I knew I would be lucky."