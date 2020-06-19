A lucky penny and family birthdays help an Arizona couple win a $ 410 million Mega Millions jackpot

A Glendale, Arizona, husband and wife claimed their prize on Thursday, but according to lottery officials, they have decided to remain anonymous, which is permitted by state law.
They bought the ticket for the draw on June 9 last month.
"My birthday is next month, and my left hand had been itching for two weeks, which meant the money was coming my way," it said in the statement. "I also found a shiny new penny just before buying our tickets, so I knew I would be lucky."
The couple decided to take the cash option, which was worth just under $ 320 million. After taxes, an estimated $ 228 million will be taken home. It is the largest lottery payment in Arizona history and the first time a winning Mega Millions ticket has been sold in the state.
They plan to pay off their mortgage, set aside money for their children and grandchildren, and make some investments.
"I feel lighter now and it's amazing to know that there will never be another bill I can't pay," said the winning husband.