A man deposits wreaths in Normandy on the unusual coronavirus-struck D-Day

BENOUVILLE, France – The essence of the memory of war is to ensure that the fallen are never forgotten. All that is needed is a flower wreath, a small wooden cross, a small display in a distant grave to show that people still care about their fallen hero, father, or grandfather.

This year, however, the pandemic intervened, prohibiting all travel for families to visit World War II graves in French Normandy, where Saturday marks the 76th anniversary of the epic D-Day battle, when troops Allies successfully stormed the beaches and turned the war against the Nazis.

So distressed families turned to the next best option: an Englishman living in D-day territory, a pensioner with a big heart and a small hole in his schedule.

For years, Steven Oldrid, 66, had helped with D-Day events on the beaches where British soldiers had landed, and often left their lives behind, either by organizing parking lots, getting pipers or sponsors for veterans' dinners. .

However, putting on flower wreaths seemed like something special, reserved only for close friends and families.

But in pandemic times, pandemic rules apply. Oldrid was first contacted in March.

"I was really drowning when I got the first request," Oldrid said. "I'm always on the other side. Always in the background," he said.

"They asked‘ Steven, can you put our crown on? Well, they sent me five, and then another said, "Can you put one for my grandfather?" "Can you put one for my dad?"

On the sad anniversary, few to mourn the D-day dead in Normandy

Before he knew it, in this extraordinary year, he had become the extraordinary flower crowner, proof that kindness cannot be counted in pounds, euros or dollars, but in time and effort to organize a day around wishes. of others.

As June 6 approached, boxes of wreaths and grave markers piled up in his garage. And to calm families' nerves, he has also been filming various ceremonies and crowns live on Facebook.

Jane Barkway-Harney, of the British veteran Glider Pilot Regiment Society, whose father participated in the D-Day landings, was among those who struggled not to be able to go to Normandy this year.

"It makes me feel physically sick because you feel like you're letting everyone down," she said. "I feel so strongly that it is our right and our duty to go."

Still, anything Oldrid is asked "I know he'll say" yes "because he doesn't really know the word" no. It's not in his vocabulary, "Barkway-Harney said.

Despite everything, he keeps a smile.

"It is never, it will never be a burden," he said. "It is a pleasure and an honor."

What does he get in return? On the internet it is "Thanks Steve. Big heart and thumbs up," he said.

And from his previous job helping families and friends of veterans, he knows something else will come, too.

"They actually bring me some English items like tea bags and salad cream, baked beans and chips for the kids."