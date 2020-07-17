A man digs up a rock in his garden, unaware that it was a historical meteorite.

A rock discovered in a garden in Germany has been confirmed as the largest stony meteorite ever found in the country.

The space rock, weighing 66 pounds, was discovered more than 30 years ago in a garden in Blaubeuren, southern Germany. "In 1989, an owner was digging a cable ditch on his property in Blaubeuren, in the German region of Swabia, when his shovel hit a rock," the German Aerospace Center (DLR) explains in a statement. "By lifting it half a meter (1.6 feet) to the surface, he found it to be remarkably heavy."

The rock, which is a chondrite, or stony meteorite, measures 11 inches by 9.8 inches by 7.9 inches.

The man held a magnet against the rock and confirmed that it contained iron. "The cornerstone was left lying in the garden for decades," added DLR. "Only 31 years later it occurred to the search engine that it could be a visitor from space."

In January, he reported his discovery to the DLR Planetary Research Institute, which confirmed that it is a meteorite.

Earlier this month, the Meteoritic Society, the international organization of meteorite researchers, also confirmed in its newsletter that the find is a meteorite. The space rock has been named Blaubeuren because of where it was found.

A small portion of an asteroid or comet is also known as a meteoroid. When it enters Earth's atmosphere, it turns into a meteor, fireball, or shooting star. The chunks of rock hitting the ground, valuable to collectors, are meteorites.

Scientists found the earliest evidence of a person killed by a meteorite. Writing in the journal Meteoritics and Planetary Science, experts explain how they discovered evidence of the incident, which occurred in Iraq in the late 19th century.

In 2017, a meteorite made headlines when it crossed the sky in Michigan. The blazing fireball sent meteorite hunters to search for fragments of the rare space rock.

