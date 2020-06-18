A man drove a car against a crowd of protesters in Portland, injuring 3, police say

The incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, occurred when protesters marched in downtown Portland as part of the weeklong protests calling for police reform. Reflects an incident last week in Henrico County, Virginia, where a man was arrested after he allegedly drove his car through a Black Lives Matter march.

Anthony Eaglehorse-Lassandro, 27, encountered a crowd of protesters just after 1 a.m. ET near Southwest 3rd Avenue near Alder Street in his car, according to police. Eaglehorse-Lassandro then addressed the crowd, hit several protesters, drove away at "high speed" and went the wrong way on the streets, the statement added.

Eaglehorse-Lassandro injured three people, but all had injuries that, according to police, "are believed not to be life-threatening." Two were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one patient was taken for treatment in a personal car, police said.

After Eaglehorse-Lassandro fled the scene, police on a plane "were able to observe the vehicle and provide location updates while the suspect vehicle was driving recklessly," the statement said.