A man drove a car against a crowd of protesters in Portland, injuring 3, police say

Anthony Eaglehorse-Lassandro, 27, encountered a crowd of protesters just after 1 a.m. ET near Southwest 3rd Avenue near Alder Street in his car, according to police. Eaglehorse-Lassandro then addressed the crowd, hit several protesters, drove away at "high speed" and went the wrong way on the streets, the statement added.
Eaglehorse-Lassandro injured three people, but all had injuries that, according to police, "are believed not to be life-threatening." Two were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one patient was taken for treatment in a personal car, police said.
After Eaglehorse-Lassandro fled the scene, police on a plane "were able to observe the vehicle and provide location updates while the suspect vehicle was driving recklessly," the statement said.
Eventually, he was arrested after hitting another car, a barrier, and trying to flee on foot, according to police.
Eaglehorse-Lassandro was arrested on charges including "Felony Hit and Run," "Reckless Driving" and "Possession of a Controlled Substance," jail records show. It is not clear if he has an attorney.
This was the only arrest related to the protests that night, according to police.