A man shot after a suspect was driving a car through a crowd of protesters in Seattle, authorities say.

A suspect is in custody after he drove his car against a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday night, police said. At least one person was shot during the incident.

Police said a black car drove to an area where protesters gathered for the past week, hitting a barricade before the driver exited the vehicle with a gun.

A protester was allegedly caught on video trying to reach the driver's side door of the moving vehicle, before reaching and then falling to the ground. A shot was heard in a video taken by a witness to the incident, according to Q13 Fox.

SEATTLE PROHIBITS 30-DAY GAS WEAR BETWEEN GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

Seattle Fire said it transported a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound from the scene. It is reportedly in stable condition. Police did not say whether the man who was shot was also the person captured in a video that was apparently trying to slow the vehicle down.

After driving through the crowd, the suspect got out of the vehicle and was seen holding the gun as protesters dispersed throughout the area, according to a video posted by Q13 Fox's Simone Del Rosario.

A weapon was recovered from the scene and authorities believe there are no other victims, according to Seattle police.

The incident occurred in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, where police said they deployed explosive balls and pepper spray to temporarily disperse crowds on Saturday after individuals threw bottles and stones.

"Incendiary devices went through a fence and several officers were wounded," police added Sunday morning.