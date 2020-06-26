A man who spent a year in jail on false charges rescues a police officer

A Pennsylvania man who was once falsely accused of pointing a gun at a police officer recently saved an officer from a burning car, according to a report.

Daylan McLee, who spent a year in jail awaiting trial on trumped-up charges, was at a Father's Day family meal in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, when he heard a loud noise.

The brave 31-year-old ran out and pulled Officer Jay Hanley out of the smashed squad car as flames began to spread to the cockpit, saving the policeman's life.

"There is value in every human life. We are all children of God and I can't imagine seeing someone burn, "McLee told the Associated Press.

"It doesn't matter what other people have done to me or other officers, I thought," This guy deserves to get home safely for his family. "

The father of two had previous clashes with police, including the arrest in March 2016 outside an American Legion bar in Dunbar, Pennsylvania, where a fight broke out.

A Pennsylvania state police officer had said McLee pointed a gun at him twice.

But security footage showed McLee had disarmed a man on the scene, and then quickly scrapped the weapon.

McLee, who is black, spent a year behind bars before a jury acquitted him of the charges after reviewing the video, according to the AP.

He filed a lawsuit in late 2018 against four soldiers for unfair arrest. The lawsuit claims that officers lied in a police report about the incident and falsified the charges against McLee after he was shot twice by one of the soldiers and hit a nearby house.

A few months ago, McLee had another encounter with police, in which he said he fled a meeting on the porch after plainclothes policemen approached with their weapons drawn.

The cops did not announce they were officers, and he stopped running and put his hands behind his head when they yelled that they were cops, McLee said.

He said he was accused of fleeing and resisting arrest, and that an officer kicked him in the face through a fence, breaking his lip, while he was detained.

McLee said the use of force was caught by a security camera and that he plans to fight the charges.

Still, he emphasized the importance of forgiveness and said that he couldn't blame all the police for the bad interactions he had with others.

"We need to work on our humanity …" said McLee. "You can't base every day of your life on an interaction you have with an individual."

Uniontown Police Lt. Thomas Kolencik's voice cracked as he told WTAE-Pittsburgh that the department was grateful that McLee was nearby when the accident occurred.

"Daylan really said," I am not going to let him die, "" Kolencik told the television station. "There just are no words to describe, you know."

Several relatives of Officer Hanley have thanked McLee for his heroic act, as have other cops and even the chief of police.

Authorities said Hanley is recovering after undergoing surgery for a serious leg injury she sustained during the accident.

After the collision, McLee said he realized he had spoken to Hanley perhaps three weeks earlier when the officer was on patrol.

"I realized after I had seen him. He speaks to people; he says hello; he is not an officer who harasses anyone. He told me about the heat that was coming for us," he said.

McLee said she is trying to teach her 13-year-old son Avian not to judge others by the color of their skin, what work they have, or what other people can say about them.

"Some people may think I look intimidating … and I can't hate the soldier who shot me for what he doesn't know," said McLee.

"I don't want to be called a hero. I just want to be known as an individual who is an honest man. It doesn't matter … what or where, just an honest person," he added. "And I hope (that soldier) sees this and knows that he is forgiven."

