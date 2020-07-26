A medical journal apologized after an article prompted health professionals to post images of themselves in bikinis.

The #Medbikini hashtag quickly became trending on Friday after the Journal of Vascular Surgery published an article titled "Prevalence of unprofessional content on social media among young vascular surgeons."

The article specifically mentions photos including "provocative bikini / swimsuit poses" and "holding / drinking alcohol."

Many medical professionals argued that the content was directed at women and highlighted the problem of sexism in the medical field.

Vera Bajarias, a nephrologist-in-training in the Philippines, posted a photo of her in a bikini with the words: "I can wear a bathing suit on the beach in my spare time and be a competent and compassionate doctor at work."

"The reaction should have exploded by the time this newspaper saw the light of day," he told CNN. "As a doctor, I am incredibly aware of how sexist the medical world is. Unless women are considered equal, we cannot make full progress not only in medicine, but in any other field of occupation."

Several men come to the same conclusion and defend their female colleagues.

"I don't think this study applies the same social responsibility to men and women equally." Anthony Tucker , an ear, nose, and throat surgeon in Florida told CNN. "

"In my medical profession, male doctors have misbehaved for decades and with little regret … However, when a strong, confident, intelligent, and highly skilled woman does the same … they feel sorry. I have seen it. countless times. "

The study was first published in December 2019 and came out after being included in the August issue of the Journal of Vascular Surgery.

He evaluated the accounts of 480 young vascular surgeons to see if their social media posts could be labeled as blatantly unprofessional or potentially unprofessional for a prospective doctor-seeking patient. 68% of the accounts were male and 32% female, and more than half were publicly identifiable.

The article based their research on a 2012 study that found that more than 40% of adults search for their potential doctor online, and said the information they found impacted their choice of doctor.

Clearly unprofessional examples of online content include photos of poisoning, bad-mouthing from a colleague or hospital, and insurance violations. The potentially unprofessional content included those examples plus posts on politically controversial or religious topics.

The study found that 26% of accounts had one of these two types of publications and concluded that "young surgeons should be aware of permanent public exposure of non-professional content that can be accessed by current / future peers, patients and employers" .

The study also admitted that they saw positive professionalism as well, and that neither men nor women were more likely to post unprofessional or potentially unprofessional content to their accounts.

Due to the backlash, one of the authors and the magazine apologized for the article on Friday night. And the newspaper announced that the study would be withdrawn.

"Our intention was to train surgeons to be aware and then personally decide what can be readily available for patients and colleagues to see about us," author Thomas Cheng said in a thread on Twitter.

"However, this was not the result … we regret that we have made young surgeons feel specific and that we have been critical."

The Journal said in its statement on Twitter who understood the authors' intention but admitted that they failed in the study review regarding "conscious and unconscious bias".

It also concluded that the authors did not obtain permission to use the database that identifies who the young surgeons were and decided to delete the study and retract its content.

Some comments applauded the apologies for taking responsibility, but others still said it didn't go far enough to prevent problems like this from happening again.