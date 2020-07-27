A Minnesota couple wearing the face of the Nazi flag told him not to return: report

A Minnesota couple seen in a video on social media with a Nazi swastika flag Saturday inside a Walmart were told not to return to the store for at least a year, according to reports.

"What happened today at our store in Marshall, MN is unacceptable," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Fox 6 Now. "We strive to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment for all of our customers and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business."

The report says the couple was kicked out of all Walmart stores for at least a year.

The woman in the video said she was wearing the mask to warn Americans about socialism. She was confronted at the store by other shoppers who called the move "sick."