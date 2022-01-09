Imagine a story that has it all: an epic journey, unforgettable characters, and a compelling mystery. Frank Darabont’s The Green Mile is such a movie. It tells the story of John Coffey, a giant of a man convicted for brutally murdering two young girls in cold blood. But what starts out as just another prison break soon becomes something much more – an emotionally powerful movie about the redemptive power of love and faith. The movie is based on ‘The Green Mile by Stephen King, who is a famed author. And you might guess what will happen when Stephen King and Frank Darabont will come together. Obviously, the movie is gonna be a success.

What is the movie about?

The official synopsis from the Warner bros reads, Death row head guard Paul Edgecomb (Hanks–Forrest Gump, Philadelphia) has walked many inmates down the stretch of green linoleum that leads to Louisiana’s electric chair. But never has he encountered anyone like John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan–Armageddon), a massive black man convicted of brutally killing two little white girls. When pain cripples Edgecomb, Coffey reaches from behind bars to lay healing hands on the stricken guard and rid him of the infection that racks his body”.

Why you should watch the movie The Green Mile?

The Green Mile is an emotional roller coaster that will make you cry tears of sadness and happiness. The movie has a great cast including Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, Bonnie Hunt, and David Morse just to name a few. The movie is about life, death, and wonders that the human spirit has. Stephen King is a master of weaving stories that touch the heart and soul. If you have not seen this movie, I highly recommend watching it. It is one of my all-time favorites.

When did the movie come out?

The film premiered on December 10, 1999. It is a must-watch movie that everyone should watch.

Who are in the cast?

This incredible movie stars Tom Hanks as Paul Edgecomb, a multiple Academy Award winner. Other cast includes:

David Morse as Brutus “Brutal” Howell

Bonnie Hunt as Jan Edgecomb

Michael Clarke Duncan as John Coffey

James Cromwell as Hal Moores

Michael Jeter as Eduard “Del” Delacroix

Graham Greene as Arlen Bitterbuck

Doug Hutchison as Percy Wetmore

What is the cast saying about The Green Mile?

Tom Hanks said, “He’s the most important character that Stephen King ever wrote.” Michael Clarke Duncan said, “When I was reading The Green Mile and it described John Coffey, all I could think of was Michael Jordan. This man is a gentle giant who has this incredible innocence about him but he also carries tremendous strength within his body.” Howell Bonner Hunt plays Jan Edgecomb in the movie and she had this to say, “I know everyone says this about their movies but I can honestly tell you that The Green Mile will become a classic. It is absolutely fantastic and the cast just brings it to life.” In conclusion, Stephen King’s novel has been brought to life on screen in an amazing way thanks to Tom Hanks and his team of actors who have made all readers new fans!

What is the critics’ response to The Green Mile?

So far, the reviews for The Green Mile have been overwhelmingly positive. Rotten Tomatoes has it at a 95% rating and Metacritic has it at an 82 out of 100. This is really no surprise as Stephen King’s novels are usually well-received by both fans and critics alike. In this case, the movie does an excellent job of bringing the novel to life on screen while also adding its own unique touches that make it a must-see film. If you’re a fan of Stephen King or just enjoy great movies, then be sure to check out The Green Mile! Critics say that “The Green Mile” soars thanks to fine acting by Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan, and to the sure hand of director Frank Darabont.

“The Green Mile” is one of those rare movies that’s an event. It’s based on a Stephen King novel, it’s long (more than three hours), and it has big stars (Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan). Yet all this doesn’t mean we’re in for another plodding adaptation. The story–about a death row guard who befriends a giant inmate with magical healing powers–moves swiftly and gracefully, buoyed by fine acting by Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan and by the sure hand of director Frank Darabont. King fans will find many echoes of his other work here, but “The Green Mile” is more than a gimmick or an exercise. Darabont, who also wrote the screenplay (adapting King’s novel), has created something of a miracle–a movie that can be read on different levels and appreciated both as solid entertainment and as art.

Let me explain why you should see this film:

Because it is phenomenal! It deals with such serious issues about life in general: death row inmates, treatments for diseases like cancer, etc., but at its core is one man’s story about hope and redemption—and we all need those qualities to survive tragedy or even just tough times day-to-day. I think everyone will find some aspect they relate to; whether it’s prison justice, learning how to forgive another person or just the overall sense of hope.If you haven’t seen it again or at all, what are you waiting for? Go now before Netflix takes this movie down!!