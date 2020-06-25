A Missouri woman apologizes for praising the & # 39; KKK belief & # 39; to the BLM supporter

A Missouri woman reportedly apologized for telling a Black Lives Matter supporter that she intended to pass on her intolerance to her grandchildren, claiming that she does not recall making the comments.

Kathy Jenkins was caught on camera Sunday wrapped in a Confederate flag and extolling her "KKK belief" at a Black Lives Matter rally outside a Dixie Outfitters store in Branson.

"I will teach my grandchildren to hate them all," Jenkins told a protester during a heated exchange, a video shows.

On Wednesday, Jenkins, who said he has since lost his job and left Branson, called the KOLR10 newsroom and issued an apology.

"I'm so sorry," he told the store. "I mean, if it helped me to be with Black Lives Matter, I absolutely would."

Jenkins, who met with about 50 counter-protesters, said Wednesday that he inadvertently ended the group that supported the Confederate flag.

She said it was her first time at a rally, originally there as a spectator before she was handed the flag that she assumed meant unity.

Before his comments on camera, Jenkins told the station that "he was singing Black Lives Matter."

"I hadn't said anything until they came to my face … It's like I passed out. I don't even remember saying half of what I said," he said.

Faith Pittser, organizer of Sunday's Black Lives Matter rally, did not buy Jenkins' claims.

"She knew exactly what she was doing. She was there from the beginning on the side of the counter-protesters shouting obscenities and words of hatred at our protesters, "Pittser said in a statement to KOLR10.

"I think his claim not to know what the Confederate flag is and what it stands for is absurd and a lie," wrote the organizer.