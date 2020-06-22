A moral agenda for a troubled America

But the current uprising for racial justice is much more than ending chokedowns and police misconduct. As the nation prepares to celebrate its 244th birthday, millions of people march to confront the basic contradiction between the equality of justice promised by the United States and the inequality that our government has consistently provided to so many. At this historic moment, we people demand a government that meets all our needs.
Racial disparity has always been at the heart of American inequality. The same plantation capitalism that stole land from indigenous peoples and labor from black bodies also built the wealth of the New York Stock Exchange. "Slavery never ended. It evolved," as our friend Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Fair Justice Initiative, often puts it.
The capital and power that were built by white landowners have been preserved through patterns and practices written in law. But the lie of white supremacy never hurts only blacks.
Just as slavery lowered wages for poor whites in the south and Jim Crow segregation made it possible for bosses to pit white workers against black workers, systemic racism today blocks living wages, access to healthcare , education, affordable housing, and clean water for millions of Americans – blacks, whites, browns, natives, and Asians. White supremacy not only choked George Floyd's life, it stifled genuine democracy in the United States.
People who have felt this knee in our necks know that it is wrong. We also know that there is a better way. By instituting fair elections and restricting the influence of large sums of money on our politics, we could transition to automatic online voter registration and bring our democracy to life by ensuring that every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote.
Every time we demand what we know is necessary for all people to prosper, politicians who have accommodated themselves to America's inequality ask, "But how would we pay for it?"
American inequality has persisted since Virginia planters put down a rebellion against the plantation system oligarchy not because we don't know how to tackle it or because we don't have the resources, but because the rich and powerful benefit from it. People live and die in poverty in the richest nation in the history of the world, not because we are short of resources, but because we do not have the will to change this reality.
We know what is killing genuine democracy and we know what we can do to stop it. We are bringing a moral agenda to the nation in this election year to demand that every politician, regardless of party affiliation, explain how they plan to adopt real and transformative solutions at this time. We will not be divided. We will vote in November and continue to push this nation towards a more perfect union in 2021.
American inequality, rooted in our original sin of race-based slavery, has lasted too long. Now is the time for radical reconstruction. We invite all Americans to come together and say, "We won't shut up anymore."