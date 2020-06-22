A moral agenda for a troubled America

But the current uprising for racial justice is much more than ending chokedowns and police misconduct. As the nation prepares to celebrate its 244th birthday, millions of people march to confront the basic contradiction between the equality of justice promised by the United States and the inequality that our government has consistently provided to so many. At this historic moment, we people demand a government that meets all our needs.

Long before the Covid-19 pandemic killed nearly 120,000 of our neighbors and Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his weight to George Floyd's neck, decades of mounting inequality had left millions of Americans feeling that they couldn't breathe.

In 2018 we relaunched the Campaign for the Poor that Martin Luther King Jr. and a broad coalition of labor activists, social rights advocates, Chicanos, Puerto Ricans, and Native Americans began in 1967 to demand that the federal government address poverty. When we conducted a national audit to assess what had changed in half a century, we learned that in 2016 there was no county in the US. USA Where someone who works full time with the minimum wage could afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment. Forty years after leaving the War on Poverty, 140 million Americans were poor or low-income, according to our 2018 audit.

Racial disparity has always been at the heart of American inequality. The same plantation capitalism that stole land from indigenous peoples and labor from black bodies also built the wealth of the New York Stock Exchange. "Slavery never ended. It evolved," as our friend Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Fair Justice Initiative, often puts it.

The capital and power that were built by white landowners have been preserved through patterns and practices written in law. But the lie of white supremacy never hurts only blacks.

Just as slavery lowered wages for poor whites in the south and Jim Crow segregation made it possible for bosses to pit white workers against black workers, systemic racism today blocks living wages, access to healthcare , education, affordable housing, and clean water for millions of Americans – blacks, whites, browns, natives, and Asians. White supremacy not only choked George Floyd's life, it stifled genuine democracy in the United States.

People who have felt this knee in our necks know that it is wrong. We also know that there is a better way. By instituting fair elections and restricting the influence of large sums of money on our politics, we could transition to automatic online voter registration and bring our democracy to life by ensuring that every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote.

If we institute a $ 15 minimum wage immediately, we would raise the wages of nearly 40 million workers. If we end mass incarceration, we would significantly reduce the $ 179 billion currently spent on the police, courts, and jails. This money we already spend could be reallocated to bring our communities to life through affordable housing and education for all.

Every time we demand what we know is necessary for all people to prosper, politicians who have accommodated themselves to America's inequality ask, "But how would we pay for it?"

The Campaign for the Poor worked with some of the best economists in the nation to find the money. If we stopped investing money and resources in our border wall, we could transfer those billions of dollars to our children's K-12 education and bring their dreams to life. If we cancel a one-year military contract, like the one given by the Pentagon to Boeing, we would have $ 25 billion to expand Medicaid in the 14 states that have not yet done so under the Affordable Care Act. This would mean life for millions of people in those states that still do not have insurance.

If we cancel a different military contract, we would have more than enough resources to expand our water infrastructure and create 945,000 jobs. Instead of putting those resources at war, we would support life, because water is life. If we cut $ 350 billion from the military budget and close some of the 800 bases we have around the world, we would make the world a safer place, and those resources could go to ensuring health care for all of us.

American inequality has persisted since Virginia planters put down a rebellion against the plantation system oligarchy not because we don't know how to tackle it or because we don't have the resources, but because the rich and powerful benefit from it. People live and die in poverty in the richest nation in the history of the world, not because we are short of resources, but because we do not have the will to change this reality.

On Saturday, the Campaign for the Poor: "A National Call for Moral Revival" organized a massive national digital gathering to give people who are no longer satisfied with this reality a platform to say, "No more!" More than 2 million people joined us online, pledging to continue organizing and voting together for leaders who are ready to embrace a moral justice retirement policy platform. (We will meet again Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on June 2020.org.)

We know what is killing genuine democracy and we know what we can do to stop it. We are bringing a moral agenda to the nation in this election year to demand that every politician, regardless of party affiliation, explain how they plan to adopt real and transformative solutions at this time. We will not be divided. We will vote in November and continue to push this nation towards a more perfect union in 2021.

American inequality, rooted in our original sin of race-based slavery, has lasted too long. Now is the time for radical reconstruction. We invite all Americans to come together and say, "We won't shut up anymore."