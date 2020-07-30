A moving viral video of the man shaving his girlfriend's head will make you cry

It is a display of selfless love that has millions looking for a scarf.

Eva Bari is one of the hundreds of millions of people around the world who suffer from alopecia, a condition that causes one to lose hair partially or completely. As a result, the Monaco French law school student has periodically shaved her head after periods of hair growth.

Most recently, she asked her boyfriend to help her with the job, and filmed the fashion cut for social media.

The images show Bari sitting as her partner meticulously shaves the strands down to her scalp, and takes several minutes to get the job done thoroughly. At times, she seems visibly distressed, and at others, she stoically resigned herself to her condition.

But it is the twist ending, in which Bari's lover spins the nail clippers over his own head, pulling the collective heart strings of the internet.

@ev_bari After months of growing my hair for the first time in 10 years, I had to ask my boyfriend to shave my head again … the first time was my grandfather. ♬ Just the way you are – Boyce Avenue

The video he posted on TikTok in May exploded on Twitter thanks to viral video provider Rex Chapman, who helped launch the clip to internet fame after tweeting the footage on Wednesday. Now the video has been viewed 4.3 million times on the social platform, along with almost 950,000 views on TikTok as well.

"More scarves please. Plus," comedian Kathy Griffin said in response to Chapman's post.

"This is a really good one," Ben Stiller added.

The Twitter post also saw several supporters show up to share their own stories of hair loss and illness.

"I have been bald for almost 20 years before Christ of #alopecia" wrote follower @meliza_q. "I wear a wig most of the time, but there are days when I don't. My hope is that everyone will find a person like this girl (and I) that we found. Someone who makes you feel like a queen.

"I've been living with it for 16 years" replied @MrsHBG. "Women don't have to have hair to be beautiful."

According to dermatological researchers, female-pattern hair loss, including that caused by alopecia, will appear in 40% of women in their lifetime. And while the emotional cost of hair loss for women in particular has been well documented, more recently many have come forward to support and empower their peers, by openly speaking about their condition and even embracing the beauty of baldness.

Among them, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley unveiled her alopecia to the world earlier this year, through a video, produced by The Root, showing the bald-headed congressman without a wig for the first time.

"This is my official public disclosure," he tells the camera. "I am ready now because I want to be released from the secret and the shame that that secret brings. And because I am not here just to take up space, I am here to create it."

She adds: “I am making peace with alopecia. I haven't got there. I am very early in my alopecia trip, but I am progressing every day. And that's why I'm doing this today. It is the agency itself. It's about power. It's about acceptance. "