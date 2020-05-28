A NASA mission like no other: SpaceX revamps spaceflight

NASA / Joel Kowsky



Hundreds of humans have been launched into space in the past six decades. But when NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken takes off from Cape Canveral in Florida on a SpaceX Crew Dragon SaturdayThey will be the first to leave the planet in a truly modern vehicle, at least in the sense of the 21st century phrase.

Behnken and Hurley are ready to ride the Dragon for what NASA calls their mission Demo-2, the first manned flight into space aboard a commercial spacecraft in history and the first from American ground since the end of the Shuttle program. space in 2011.

While NASA and SpaceX are promoting these great milestones, there is another key advance that is receiving less attention: Astronauts are finally flying in style after a 40-year gap in technology.

For the past 39 years, almost all space travel has been made on only two types of spacecraft: the Soviet / Russian Soyuz workhorse system and the NASA space shuttle (the exception is the Chinese space program, which has carried out six manned launches of its Shenzhou spacecraft since 2003).



Playing now:

See this:

NASA astronauts are about to blow up a spacecraft using only …

4:17



That means that for nearly four decades we have been tying up some of the most impressive individuals our species has to offer in vehicles designed in the 1970s and sending them into the cold, unforgiving vacuum of space.

Imagine that you have trained your whole life, that you have dedicated yourself to becoming a leader at the top of your field, and that on the day that your most important career project will begin, a degraded employee will pick you up outside your 1972 Ford office. Rough.

Without disrespecting the venerable Bronco or the space shuttle, which have proven their worth over many millions of miles traveled. But when you look at the cabin of the space shuttle, it feels … old. There are buttons, switches and monitors that I swear NASA stole from my first Apple IIe computer. It feels completely insane and outdated to think that since the iPhone and iPad increased over a decade ago, this is what we were using to go To space.

NASA / Ken Thornsley



In NASA's defense, it's not that there isn't a good reason to stick with old hardware for so long. Astronauts have been trained in these systems for years.

But finally, for the first time in nearly two generations, astronauts will leave Earth in a new vehicle with modern systems that we take for granted, including touchscreens and automation. None of this should come as a surprise given that Tesla is SpaceX's sister company.

Behnken and Hurley have worked with SpaceX for the past half decade to help develop the interface they would use to manually pilot Crew DragonThey plan to demonstrate during their appointment with the International Space Station later this week. Gone is the joystick that both astronauts are familiar with from previous flights in their careers on the space shuttle, completely replaced by screens and space suits with tactile fingers.

"On their touchscreens, they have a software interface where they can control roll, pitch, yaw," explains Zebulon Scoville, Demo-2's chief flight director, in a recent NASA podcast.

Last year NASA found a small egg on the face when she had to postpone her first women-only spacewalk outside of the ISS because there weren't enough proper-sized space suits available. No wardrobe worries aboard Crew Dragon, where each SpaceX space suit is custom made and helmets are custom made with 3D printing. Hurley recently told reporters how the rags worn aboard the space shuttle compare to the new custom suits.

"It was a lot bulkier and had a generic size instead of these particular suits for SpaceX."

And of course there are the most important hardware updates. Dragon could fly the entire mission autonomously, the Falcon 9 rocket that will propel Hurley and Behnken past Earth's gravity well will land autonomously on a landing pad in the sea, also autonomous. Even the car that will take astronauts to the launch pad, a Tesla, of course, is capable of autonomous driving. It is silent the technological move from the "Astrovan" (actually a modified Airstream trailer) that had traditionally transported astronauts before launch.

"It's something we may have dreamed of when we were new (astronaut candidates): fly with something other than the space shuttle," Behnken said. "It didn't seem likely by the time we got to the astronaut office … so I think we're living the dream."

It took twenty years, but after this week we can finally say that human space flight has entered the 21st century.