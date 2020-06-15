A NASCAR driver ran in a car & # 39; Back the Blue & # 39; in support of the police

The hood of the Weatherman Camaro carried the thin blue line flag, an emblem of the Blue Lives Matter organization, a national group of police, and their supporters originally formed to counter the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Thin Blue Line flag resembles an American flag but in black and white, with a blue stripe in the middle. The blue line is intended to symbolize law enforcement. The space above the blue line represents social order, and the space below the line must be crime and chaos. The "thin blue line" of law enforcement separates the two, according to Thin Blue Line USA, which makes pro-police clothes and gifts that support law enforcement nonprofits.

Mike Harmon, who runs Mike Harmon Racing, the Weatherman team, said that since the painting scheme was made public, the team has received hundreds of emails from the families of officers killed in the line of duty who appreciate the recognition. .

"On the subject of this week's painting, there are thousands upon thousands of police officers in this country who serve us very well and do not deserve to be disrespected and unappreciated," Harmon said in a statement to CNN. "We at MHR want to send the message (that the death of the police officers killed in the line of duty) was not in vain and that they are not forgotten and highly appreciated."

The team has previously painted automobiles to honor active duty military and veterans, law enforcement officers, and first responders. Several non-profit military organizations sponsor the team, Mike Harmon Racing said in a statement to CNN.

NASCAR bans Confederate flag and driver supports Black Lives Matter

June is turning out to be pretty hectic for NASCAR.

Just last week, Bubba Wallace, the sport's only black driver, unveiled a Black Lives Matter car, with a picture of two grips, one black and one white, clinging to each other on the hood and the words "compassion, love, understanding "wrapped around the bumper.

That same week, the sport banned the Confederate flag from events. NASCAR said raising the flag in racing "runs counter to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."

That decision was not well received by all. At least one driver abandoned the sport over the decision, and some southern fans denounced it as a violation of his heritage. The Confederate flag remains a divisive symbol, although for many it represents slave-dependent southern racism before the Civil War.

Denny Hamlin, whose car is equipped with a FedEx neutral color scheme, won the series on Sunday. Wallace also competed and finished 13th. Weatherman did not finish the race.