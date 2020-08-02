A national mail order election would be a disaster: Goodwin

A fundamental and tragic fact of life in the United States today is that, whatever President Trump is for, most media and half the country instantly reject it. Even when he is absolutely right, the zombie resistance leaps into frenzied opposition.

Take the case of universal vote by mail.

Trump insists that plans by some states, such as California and Colorado, to counter the pandemic by mailing a ballot by mail to every registered voter is a formula for disaster. The president says he will guarantee chaos and cast doubt on November's results.

Nonsense, the usual suspects shout. That is without foundation, he is making it up, there is no evidence, blah blah blah.

Ah, but there is evidence. Much, and right in front of us, thanks to the continuing saga of two New York parliamentary races. Five weeks after the Democratic primary, no winners have been declared. Results for two others were delayed for three weeks.

The main problem was the volume of mail-in ballots: more than 400,000 across the city, up from 23,000 received and validated four years ago, reports The Washington Post. Squeaky, sloppy and unreliable at best, the Board of Elections is flooded.

In the race that involved Democratic incumbent Carolyn Maloney and challenger Suraj Patel, voting in person gave Maloney a lead of less than 700 votes. But some 65,000 voters returned absentee ballots they requested, and mailed ballots create additional safeguards and requirements.

Those tests include ballots mailed on Election Day and received within seven days of the election. In Maloney-Patel's career, at least 12,000 mail-in ballots have been invalidated, many because they were received too late and others because they had no postmark to prove when they were sent.

State officials, who included pre-sealed return envelopes when they sent the ballots, apparently did not know that such envelopes often are not postmarked. Therefore, there is no way to know if those ballots were marked and mailed on Election Day.

In some cases, the ballots were returned late because election officials did not send them to voters until the day before primary. Some lacked signatures and collided with other technicalities.

A clear result: lawsuits. Then the judges will have the last word on what votes are counted. Approximately 28 percent of the vote for the Brooklyn district portion has already been discarded.

That's a test of chaos steaming chaos and reasons to doubt the accuracy of the end result. Now imagine the enormous opportunity for mischief and mischief if each state opts for universal mail and 160 million ballots are mailed to registered voters and back to polling stations in the fall.

Nothing like this has ever been attempted, so assuming everything will be fine is more than nonsense. In fact, it would be a miracle if it wasn't a disaster.

And not just for the presidential elections. Congressional, state and local races could be affected by voting problems and disputes. In comparison, fighting over hanging chads in one state would seem like a walk in the park.

So Trump wins the argument, right? As for the merits, he does it, but he does not make it easy for himself or his followers.

Sometimes a tweet is just a tweet, and sometimes it's an explosive cigarette. It specializes in the latter.

The president, who cited the New York cases as examples, drew attention by tweeting a suggestion that the November election be delayed because a national mail plan would provoke the "most fraudulent election in history."

"It will be a great shame for the United States," wrote Trump. "Delaying elections until people can vote properly and safely?"

In a nanosecond, the chattering class declared that the end of the world was near. Some allies were even alarmed as Steven Calabresi, co-founder of the Federalist Society, called for a new impeachment of the president.

Eight hours later, Trump said it doesn't matter, suggesting the initial tweet was intentional misdirection. "I'm glad that I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream media outlets to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous universal mail in the vote …," he wrote on Twitter.

At a subsequent press conference, he went further and said, "Do I want to see a date change? No," Trump said, "but I don't want to see a corrupt election."

Fortunately, the emergency is over. But not the harm to Trump.

The incident was a good example of how his instinctive habit of rummaging through the hornet's nest can result in being stung and valid policies overshadowed. His suggestion that he might try to delay the election allowed many on the left to claim they are right to worry that Trump will not leave office voluntarily if he loses. Despite their clarification, you can bet they won't let the incident go.

Of course, the backlash also showed that the media doesn't want to address the obvious problems of mail-in ballots, for the obvious reason. Many are openly hostile to Trump and don't seem to care if the results are as trustworthy as they want Joe Biden to win.

So, while the president made them talk about it, what they said, and still do, is that Trump is a threat to democracy.

He is not. That dishonor belongs to those who cannot see clearly because of their hatred for him.

The left's support for the riots, its support for China, and its disdain for the police, history, and American culture are tearing this country apart. And now the same people are willing to let the elections fall into chaos because Trump dared to point out problems.

No tweet, no matter how out of tune, can match the danger of his insanity.

