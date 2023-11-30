The Nordic thriller miniseries “A Nearly Normal Family” landed on Netflix in November 2023, delivering six gripping episodes of mystery, betrayal, and family secrets. Directed by Wilhelm Behrman, the Swedish-language series tells the story of Stella Sandell, a young woman on trial for murder whose seemingly perfect family may hold more darkness than meets the eye.

As per the Common Sense Media review, the series opens with Stella’s arrest and flashbacks to the night of the alleged crime. Her parents, priest father Adam and lawyer mother Ulrika, stand by her side professing her innocence. But as the trial progresses and more is uncovered about the Sandell family’s past, cracks begin to emerge in their flawless public image.

The story unfolds through shifting perspectives between Stella, Adam, and Ulrika in nonlinear timelines. This serves to further cloud the truth of what actually happened and keep viewers constantly guessing, according to the Decider review. Viewers must piece together clues and watch characters’ versions of events change to solve the central mystery.

Alexandra Rapaport delivers a standout performance as Stella, bringing nuanced layers to a character concealing troubling secrets. But the whole main cast, including Lena Olin as the ambitious mother Ulrika, excel at portraying characters with motivations not all as they seem, as praised in the PureWow review.

While the subject matter deals with heavy themes of sexual assault, the series never feels exploitative. As noted in the Ready Steady Cut review, it addresses difficult topics with care while maintaining suspenseful intrigue to the very end.

Overall, “A Nearly Normal Family” proves a gripping and thought-provoking limited series that keeps viewers guessing. Fans of Scandinavian thrillers and mysteries will find much to appreciate in its complex characters, shifting perspectives, and ability to explore heavy subjects with nuance. While the ending may not satisfy all, it will certainly leave viewers discussing its revelations long after.