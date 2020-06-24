A Neptune-sized exoplanet was found approaching a nearby young star

Strange and wonderful planets beyond our solar system. The newly discovered exoplanet AU Mic b is approximately the size of Neptune.

This artist's print shows a view of the planet Proxima's surface orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Solar System. Proxima b is slightly more massive than Earth.

This is an artistic illustration of the atmosphere of an exoplanet with a white dwarf star visible on the horizon. Starlight from a white dwarf filtering through the atmosphere of an orbiting exoplanet could reveal whether the planet has biosignatures.

This is an artistic illustration of the Kepler-88 planetary system, where a giant exoplanet and two smaller planets orbit the Kepler-88 star. The system is more than 1,200 light years away.

This is an illustration of the recently discovered exoplanet Kepler-1649c orbiting its host red dwarf star.

This artist's illustration shows the night view of the exoplanet WASP-76b, where it rains iron from the sky.

This is an artistic concept of a ringed planet passing in front of its host star. It shows how "bloated" a ringed planet may seem to us from afar.

The sizes of the 17 new planet candidates, seen here in orange, are compared to colored representations of Mars, Earth, and Neptune. The green planet is KIC-7340288 b, a rocky planet in the habitable zone of its star.

Artist's impression of K2-18b. CREDIT Amanda Smith

This is an artist's impression of a hot Jupiter orbiting near a star.

This is an artist's illustration, a massive planet orbiting a cool young star. In the case of the newly discovered system, the planet is 10 times more massive than Jupiter, and the planet's orbit is almost 600 times that of Earth around the sun.

Welcome to the KELT-9 system. The host star is a rapidly spinning Type A hot star that is approximately 2.5 times more massive and almost twice as hot as our sun. The hot star blows up its nearby planet KELT-9b with massive amounts of radiation, leading to a temperature of 7,800 degrees Fahrenheit, hotter than most stars and only 2,000 degrees cooler than the sun.

This is an artistic representation of the Proxima Centauri planetary system. The newly discovered exoplanet Proxima c, on the right, has an orbit of about 5.2 Earth years around its host star. The system also includes the smallest Proxima b, on the left, discovered in 2016. Illustration by Lorenzo Santinelli.

This is an artist concept of GJ180d, the closest temperate super-Earth to us with the potential to support life.

An illustration of WASP-12b as it spirals in a dance of death toward its star. The planet will come to an end in three million years.

TOI 700 d is the first potentially habitable Earth-sized planet discovered by NASA's TESS planet hunting mission.

TOI 1338 b is clipped by its two host stars, making it the first such discovery for the TESS mission. TESS only detects transits from the largest star

This artist's illustration shows a wet exoplanet with an oxygen atmosphere. The red sphere is the dwarf star M that orbits the exoplanet.

This artist's illustration shows a dry exoplanet with an oxygen atmosphere. The red sphere is the dwarf star M that orbits the exoplanet.

This artist's illustration of the Kepler 51 system shows newly discovered super bloated exoplanets, which are also called "cotton candy" exoplanets because they are so light.

This artist's conceptual illustration shows an exoplanet with two moons orbiting within the habitable zone of a red dwarf star.

This is an artistic illustration of two exoplanets colliding in a binary star system.

This is an artistic illustration of a Neptune-type exoplanet at the icy outer ends of its star system. It could resemble a large, newly discovered gas giant that takes about 20 years to orbit a star 11 light years from Earth.

This image shows a comparison of the red dwarf star GJ 3512 with our solar system, as well as with other nearby red dwarf planetary systems.

This artist's illustration shows exoplanet K2-18b orbiting its host star. It is currently the only super-Earth exoplanet that has water vapor in its atmosphere and could be within the right temperature to sustain life.

This is an illustration of an exomoon losing mass as it is pushed around the orbiting gas giant.

An illustration shows what the orbit of exoplanet HR 5183 b would look like if it were dropped into our solar system. It would probably pass from the asteroid belt to Neptune, the eighth planet in our solar system.

At least two giant planets, 20 million years old maximum, orbit the star Beta Pictoris. In the background you can see a disk of dust and gas surrounding the star.

This is an artistic interpretation of what the super Earth GJ 357 d could be like. It is located within the habitable zone of its star, which is 31 light-years from Earth.

Artist's impression of a circumplanetary disk around PDS 70 c, a giant gas exoplanet in a star system 370 light-years away.

This artist's illustration shows two giant gaseous exoplanets orbiting the young star PDS 70. These planets are still growing by collecting material from a surrounding disk. In the process, they have gravitationally forged a large disk space.

An artistic illustration of HD 21749c, the first Earth-sized planet found by TESS, as well as its brother, HD 21749b, a warm mini-Neptune.

A "hot Saturn" passes in front of its host star in this illustration. Astronomers studying the stars used "stellar earthquakes" to characterize the star, which provided critical information about the planet.

Artistic concept of TESS against the background of stars and planets in orbit in the Milky Way. Credit: ESA, M. Kornmesser (ESO), Aaron E. Lepsch (ADNET Systems Inc.), Britt Griswold (Maslow Media Group), NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and Cornell University

A super telescope made the first direct observation of an exoplanet using optical interferometry. This method revealed a complex exoplanetary atmosphere with iron and silicate clouds swirling in a storm across the planet. The technique presents unique possibilities to characterize many of the exoplanets known today.

This image shows an artist's impression of the surface of Barnard's star b, a super cold Earth discovered orbiting Barnard's star 6 light years away.

This artist's illustration shows the newly discovered exoplanet K2-288Bb, 226 light years distant and half the size of Neptune. It orbits the weakest member of a pair of cool M-type stars every 31.3 days.

This is an artistic impression of the exoplanet HAT-P-11b. The planet has an extended helium atmosphere that is being carried away by the star, an orange dwarf star smaller but more active than our sun.

An artistic illustration of what super Earth found around the orange star HD 26965 (also known as 40 Eridani A) could be seen. The recently discovered exoplanet is being compared to the fictional planet of Vulcan because Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry said the star was the ideal candidate to host Vulcan, Spock's homeworld.

The TRAPPIST-1 star, an ultra-cold dwarf, has seven Earth-sized planets that orbit it.

For the first time, eight planets have been found orbiting another star, uniting with our solar system for the best-known planets around a single star. The Kepler-90 system is in the Draco constellation, more than 2,500 light years from Earth.

This artist's illustration shows exoplanet Ross 128 b, with its red dwarf host star in the background. The planet is only 11 light years from our solar system. It is now the second closest temperate planet to be detected, after Proxima b.

WASP-121b, 880 light years away, is considered a hot planet like Jupiter. It has a greater mass and radius than Jupiter, making it "more bloated". If WASP-121b were closer to its host star, the star's gravity would destroy it.

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope team has identified 219 more planetary candidates, 10 of which are close to Earth's size and in the habitable zone of their stars.

This artist's concept shows OGLE-2016-BLG-1195Lb, a planet orbiting an incredibly faint star 13,000 light-years away from us. It is an "ice ball" planet with temperatures reaching minus-400 degrees Fahrenheit.

LHS 1140b is located in the liquid water habitable zone surrounding its host star, a small faint red star called LHS 1140. The planet weighs about 6.6 times the mass of Earth and is shown passing in front of LHS 1140. Represented in blue is the atmosphere that the planet may have retained.

An artist's conceptual image of the surface of the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1f. Of the seven exoplanets discovered orbiting the ultrafast dwarf star TRAPPIST-1, this may be the most suitable for life. It is similar in size to Earth, slightly cooler than Earth's temperature, and is in the star's habitable zone, meaning liquid water (and even the oceans) could be on the surface. The proximity of the star gives the sky a salmon hue, and the other planets are so close that they appear in the sky, just like our own moon.

Artist's conception of the binary system with three giant planets discovered, where one star houses two planets and the other houses the third. The system represents the smallest separation binary in which both stars host observed planets.

This artist's print shows the planet Proxima orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system.

Artist rendering shows Earth-sized exoplanets TRAPPIST-1b and 1c in a rare double-transit event as they pass in front of their ultra-cool red dwarf star, allowing Hubble to take a look at their atmospheres.

From a new discovery of 104 exoplanets, astronomers found four of Earth-like size orbiting a dwarf star. Two of them have the potential to sustain life. The spacecraft depicted in this illustration is NASA's Kepler Space Telescope, which has helped confirm the existence of thousands of exoplanets.

This artist's impression shows a view of the triple star system HD 131399 from close to the giant planet that orbits the system. Located about 320 light years from Earth, the planet is about 16 million years old, making it one of the youngest exoplanets discovered to date.

An artist's impression of the planet Kepler-1647b, which is almost identical to Jupiter in both size and mass. The planet is expected to be more or less similar in appearance. But it is much hotter: Kepler-1647b is in the habitable zone.

HD-106906b is a gas planet 11 times more massive than Jupiter. The planet is believed to have formed at the center of its solar system, before being sent to fly to the edges of the region by a violent gravitational event.

Kepler-10b orbits more than 20 times closer to its star than Mercury does to our own sun. Daytime temperatures exceed 1,300 degrees Celsius (2,500 degrees Fahrenheit), which is hotter than lava flows on Earth.

This Jupiter-like planet in the HD-188753 system, 149 light years from Earth, has three suns. The main star is similar in mass to our own Sun. The system has been compared to Luke Skywalker's home planet, Tatooine, in "Star Wars".

Kepler-421b is a transiting exoplanet the size of Uranus with the longest known year, circling its star once every 704 days. The planet orbits a K-type orange star that is cooler and dimmer than our Sun and is about 1,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra.

Astronomers discovered two planets less than three times the size of Earth in orbit around sun-like stars in a stellar group of people approximately 3,000 light-years from Earth in the Cygnus constellation.

This artist's conception shows a hypothetical planet with two moons orbiting the habitable zone of a red dwarf star. Most of the closest stellar neighbors to the sun are red dwarfs.

Kepler-186f was the first validated Earth-sized planet to be found orbiting a distant star in the habitable zone. This zone is a range of distance from a star where liquid water could accumulate on the planet's surface.

Kepler-69c is a planet the size of Earth super similar to Venus. The planet is in the habitable zone of a star like our sun, approximately 2,700 light years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.

The Kepler-444 system was formed when the Milky Way was only 2 billion years old. The compact system contains five planets that vary in size, the smallest being comparable to the size of Mercury and the largest to Venus, orbiting its sun in less than 10 days.