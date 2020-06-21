A new contract for a non-profit organization that doesn't leave homeless people out of the subway

In such a classic case of rewarding failure as you'll see, the city's Department of Homeless Services is renewing the main contract for the Bowery Residents Committee to do key work to get homeless people out of the subways and public transportation stations, despite the non-profit organization's record of nonprofit.

Heck, BRC is getting a raise, from $ 40.6 million in the three-year contract that expires to $ 68.5 million in the new deal.

This, when the MTA inspector general recently marked the team's work as "very expensive" and "minimally effective."

"On nights that OIG staff watched the program, dozens of seemingly homeless people stayed on trains for every 1 who accepted services," the IG Carolyn Pokorny report noted. In total, 10-person teams of MTA police and BRC social workers were only able to lure three bystanders out of the system per station per night.

In recent months, the nonprofit has charged at least $ 2.6 million beyond the contract to cover overtime costs, even when it is clearly Governor Andrew Cuomo's order to close the subways overnight that it really is. generating better results.

The IG probe was launched after state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli called the "shoddy" extension of homeless people taking place in subways in January. He also noted the lack of oversight by the city and the MTA, saying that BRC workers spend just 26 percent of their time in person disclosure of homeless people, half the time required by the contract for the company.

And in February, The Post reported on how nonprofit workers disappeared at Penn Station for days after a homeless man threatened to shoot BRC employees.

A DHS member insists that "BRC is an essential partner in the effort to help New Yorkers living on the subway without protection recover, along with the MTA." And: "We need your experience, expertise and collaboration every step of the way."

No: DHS must stop duplicating a desperate approach and find one that really works.