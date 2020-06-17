A New Jersey health official was reportedly fired after denying the coronavirus test to Governor Murphy's top aide

A former New Jersey health official says he was fired because he questioned tests for coronavirus by Governor Phil Murphy's chief of staff.

Christopher Neuwirth filed a lawsuit Tuesday saying he was told to give COVID-19 tests to George Helmy's family during a time when there was a shortage of evidence and workers to administer the tests, NJ Advance Media reported.

Neuwirth was the assistant commissioner for the Division of Public Health, Infrastructure, Laboratories and Emergency Preparedness before being fired on May 28.

He claims he was fired for questioning the ethics of providing evidence to the relatives of the governor's staff member.

"Because I sought an ethics complaint, I was fired," Neuwirth reportedly told NJ Advance Media.

The New Jersey Department of Health and Murphy's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

However, a spokesman for Governor Murphy told NJ Advance Media that the Governor's office plans to have a "vigorous defense against this meritless complaint."

In the lawsuit, Neuwirth claims that on April 24, New Jersey Superintendent of Police Patrick Callahan called him and asked him to administer the tests to Helmy's family as a "favor."

Two days later, according to the lawsuit, Neuwirth called the Office of Legal and Regulatory Compliance and Health Department Commissioner Judith Persichilli separately.

Both the compliance office and Persichilli reportedly told him not to administer the tests, NJ Advance Media reported.

After he failed to give the evidence to Helmy's family, Neuwirth told NJ Advance Media that he felt "left out."

He was eventually released after being accused of leaking information to the media, which he says is false.

"I am confident that once all the facts surrounding my dismissal have come to light, it will become clear that I never behaved unethically and was fired for doing what any public servant should do," he told NJ Advance Media. .

