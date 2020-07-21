A new mask allows people to drink without removing or exposing their mouth.

That prompted a company to launch the Redee mask, which allows customers to drink their beverages without risking their safety. The mask, sold by Redee Patch, uses a flap at the base of the mask so people can insert a straw without exposing their mouth.

"Our goal is to help people drink safely with their masks on and delay the spread," Redee founder Ryan Lee told CNN. "Since the masks may be here for a while, we felt that there had to be something that would allow us to keep our masks and have a drink when we are shopping, in a bar, on a plane, or in places where masks or social are required. distancing is difficult. "

While there are other masks with holes or zippers for people to drink while wearing them, these alternatives still expose the mouth, posing a risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

The idea of ​​designing a mask that allows drinking while covering the mouth arose from the desire to help essential workers, such as baristas, waitresses, cashiers and hostesses, who have to work long hours while wearing a mask that makes it impossible to drink. , according to Lee.