A new mask allows people to drink without removing or exposing their mouth.

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


That prompted a company to launch the Redee mask, which allows customers to drink their beverages without risking their safety. The mask, sold by Redee Patch, uses a flap at the base of the mask so people can insert a straw without exposing their mouth.

"Our goal is to help people drink safely with their masks on and delay the spread," Redee founder Ryan Lee told CNN. "Since the masks may be here for a while, we felt that there had to be something that would allow us to keep our masks and have a drink when we are shopping, in a bar, on a plane, or in places where masks or social are required. distancing is difficult. "

Senior health officials have changed their minds about the orientation of the face mask, but for good reason

While there are other masks with holes or zippers for people to drink while wearing them, these alternatives still expose the mouth, posing a risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

The idea of ​​designing a mask that allows drinking while covering the mouth arose from the desire to help essential workers, such as baristas, waitresses, cashiers and hostesses, who have to work long hours while wearing a mask that makes it impossible to drink. , according to Lee.

This new mask also comes at a time when the bars struggle to find ways to reopen safely. As Disney World adjusts its mask requirement, as guests are no longer allowed to eat or drink while walking, the Redee mask will also come in handy at entertainment venues like amusement parks.

"Since we saw our mask, many people told us that they wanted to drink their water, coffee or tea while they are away or working, but they cannot," said Lee. "We hope that our product will give people around the world an easy way to safely enjoy their drink and still do their part by keeping their mask on."

The adjustable Redee mask is one size fits all and comes with adjustable ear straps. It is available to order online for $ 24.99.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here