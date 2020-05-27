A new Motorola Razr with 5G will fall in September

Angela Lang / CNET



After Motorola revived its iconic Razr Last year, the company is reportedly working to launch an improved sequel in North America in early September.

The so-called "Razr 2" is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 processor, which is 5G-compatible, along with a larger 2,845 mAh battery, compared to the 2,510 mAh battery found in the 2019 phone, according to a XDA Developers report citing a source. It will also feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 48-megapixel rear camera along with Android 10 compatibility out of the box.

The launch date for the next generation of Razr was revealed last week by Lenovo CEO in South Africa Thibault Dousson in a podcast known as Tech Reframed. (Motorola is owned by China's Lenovo).

"A new iteration (of the Razr) is coming. I think there is one coming in September that is coming," he said just after 18 minutes.

Motorola Razr is a foldable folding phone like you've never seen before

Motorola could not immediately be reached for comment.

When the 2019 Razr went on sale in the US USA In early February, it was the first vertically folding smartphone to hit the market. Its specs include the Snapdragon 710 chipset, a 16-megapixel rear camera, and 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. Although it was praised for its ingenious hinge mechanism and the engineering marvel it represented, the phone was widely criticized for lacking high-end specs given its $ 1,500 price tag. Also, concerns were raised about the durability of the phone.

The original Motorola Razr phone from 2004 was the best-selling phone of all time before Apple snatched the iPhone from its crown several years later.