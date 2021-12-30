The Book Of The Boba Fett Season 1 Episode 1 is an animated show that features the iconic bounty hunter from Star Wars. The series tells the tale of the galaxy’s most notorious and inventive mercenary, how he came to be a Mandalorian warrior, and his adventures throughout his life on earth and in space. The story takes place before A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back. Many of you might have wanted to see more about Boba Fett, his many exploits, his original and what not. Your wishes have been heard. The Book Of Boba Fett Season 1 is being all around. So, stay connected to know what’s going on.

The Book Of Boba Fett Season 1 Episode 1 premise

So, first things first. Boba Fett is a well-known bounty hunter of the galaxy. He has shown his presence in The Mandalorian and Star Wars. The Book Of Boba Fett Season is all about him and his life. How did Boba Fett get out from the Sarlacc Pit? This was the question that made the viewers astounded. But, this was addressed in Season 1 Episode 1 of The Book Of Boba Fett. Now, coming back to the episode’s story. In the first episode, we were shown how Boba Fett come out from Sarlacc Pit. Emerging weakened and scarred, his armor gets stolen. Later, he gets captured by Tusken Raiders, who take Fett to their encampment. Fett plans and escape, defeats a guard but then was knocked down by a warrior and recaptured. The story then comes to the present. Fett and Fennec Shand have taken control of the Hutts’ criminal empire on Tatooine and Jabba’s palace. Other clan leaders come and pay him tribute. The episode ends focusing on the relationship between the Fett and Tuskens, as a flashback is again shown where the Tuskens are offering Fett a pot of water.

When is The Book Of Boba Fett Season 1 Episode 1 releasing?

The year is ending on a happy note as the series premiered recently on December 29, 2021, on Disney+.

Who are in The Book Of Boba Fett Season 1?

The series has been created by Jon Favreau. The series is starring Temuera Morrison on screens as Boba Fett. we will also see Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand besides Morrison. Other characters are Matt Berry as 8D8, David Pasquesi as the Twi’lek major-domo, and Jennifer Beals as Garsa Flip.

How many episodes are there?

Season 1 will have 7 episodes in total. The first episode is titled, “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land”. Other episodes are speculated to be released weekly till February.

What is the cast saying about The Book Of Boba Fett Season 1?

Temuera Morrison, the actor behind Boba Fett says, ” The series is a very interesting take on the character. The fans are going to love it.” The director of Boba Fett Jon Favreau says, ” The series really gets into the character and his backstory in a way that I think fans of Boba Fett will appreciate.” David Pasquesi, who portrays the Twi’lek major-domo says,” The show is dark. It’s got great humor and it dives deep into some of the characters.”

What should viewers expect from The Book Of Boba Fett Season?

Viewers can expect to see the bounty hunter’s origins, how he came to be a feared bounty hunter and some of his most famous bounties. The series will also explore the characters who have had the biggest influence on him including Darth Vader and Jabba The Hutt. The show is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Viewers are definitely going to love the all-new season. The Book Of Boba Fett Season is going to be epic and action-packed. The best part? The show has a weekly release schedule just like any TV series so fans will never have long to wait for the next episode. If you do not know about Boba Frett, go check it out Disney+ for his recent season 1 episode.