A new way to chat with fellow conservatives

This is not just another website. HiT represents a first-time entrepreneur who plunges into shark-infested waters, also known as the World Wide Web.

Entrepreneurs routinely fail, a notion that haunts me every time I plan a new article. So when a couple of enterprising colleagues approached me about their new product, I did more than listen.

I decided to give it a try.

The project is Conversful and offers a new way to interact with other site visitors. Do you see that balloon in the lower right corner of the page? That's your portal to a new way to chat online.

Conservatives rarely meet at The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, or other far-left entertainment sites. However, they are likely here to read the latest Hollywood news.

That's where Conversful comes in.

Click on the balloon and start a new conversation with site visitors. Just enter a topic and its name (or whatever name you choose).

Or you can join an existing conversation. To do so, simply open the app, click "Join the conversation" and enter your name.

Two quick notes:

Conversational chats are one on one.

Conversations happen in real time. If you post a topic and no one intervenes, the chat will disappear once you leave.

Conversful is only available for desktop or laptop computers, which makes sense since it is harder to hold a chat by pressing those little smartphone keys.

The site application is currently in its beta phase. Team Conversful is open for comment on how it can best serve site visitors.

Do you have questions or comments? Please let me know: christian (at) hollywoodintoto.com. If I can't answer them, the Conversful team will.

Hope this makes HiT a little more fun and engaging!