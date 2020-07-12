A new world war for technology

The latest victim is TikTok, a video app that is popular with teens and has hundreds of millions of dedicated fans in markets like India and the United States. The app is owned by a Chinese company, but is run by an American CEO.

The first major coup occurred last month, when TikTok was blocked in India after a heated border clash with China that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead. Then on Monday, U.S. authorities said they would consider banning the app because they consider it a possible threat to national security. That news came when the company said it would leave Hong Kong due to concerns about a national security law China imposed on the city.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult to be a truly global technology platform," said Dipayan Ghosh, co-director of the Digital Platforms and Democracy Project at the Harvard Kennedy School.

The fight at the moment between the world's two largest economies is at the heart of that problem. The United States and China compete for artificial intelligence, super-fast 5G mobile networks, and other technologies. Although countries have long-lasting economic ties that allow for some collaboration, recent tensions over national security have pushed their governments and companies to reconsider those partnerships.

The conflict is also crumbling in the relations that these countries have with other global powers. The UK, for example, is re-examining its decision to give Chinese tech company Huawei the ability to help build the country's 5G network. That review comes after the United States, which has repeatedly approached Huawei, imposed sanctions on the company that could prevent other companies from supplying it with the chipsets it needs to build its next-generation technology.

"My impression is that tech companies are just now waking up to the fact that life in the future will be much less globalized," said Michael Witt, an affiliate professor of strategy and international business at INSEAD, the college international business. "They really face a dilemma."

A bitter rivalry

The United States and China have held opposing views on how to handle technology for decades. While IBM ( IBM ) and Microsoft ( MSFT ) They were driving American innovation in the 1980s, China was laying the foundation for its Great Firewall, a massive censorship mechanism that excludes content widely available elsewhere on the Internet. In the years since then, China has created a closed and controlled internet that has found admirers among other authoritarian countries: Russia, for example, has moved to restructure and control its once free internet with the help of Chinese technology.

China's investments in technology have grown even faster in recent years due to Beijing's "ambitious" Made in China 2025 "plan to get rid of the country's reliance on foreign technology by spending billions of dollars in areas like wireless communications. , microchips, and robotics. (Last year, for example, the country imported chipsets worth $ 306 billion, or 15% of the value of the country's total imports.)

The United States has responded by seeking to limit China's advance.

The Trump administration accused China of stealing American technology, a central issue of the damaging trade war that has influenced the relationship between the two since 2018. Chinese officials have repeatedly denied such allegations, arguing that any technology secrets released were part of agreements. that had been mutually agreed upon. The United States also imposed sanctions on leading Chinese tech companies and took steps to limit Beijing's access to America's vast capital markets.

As Washington intensifies its fight against Beijing, international technology cooperation seems increasingly likely to disappear.

"Beijing concluded that decoupling is inevitable," Ian Bremmer and Cliff Kupchan, president and chairman of the Eurasia Group, wrote in a report released earlier this year that noted how Chinese President Xi Jinping is asking the country to break its technological dependency of the United States.

"China will expand efforts to reshape international technology, trade and financial architecture to better promote its interests in an increasingly forked world," they wrote.

The & # 39; Virtual Berlin Wall & # 39;

As the relationship between the world's two largest economies deteriorates, several analysts warned that the consequences will have important implications for each global power, along with the technology companies that operate across its borders.

Eurasia Group analysts wrote that the "new virtual Berlin Wall" will push world economies to choose sides. They said that America's traditional allies, such as Taiwan and South Korea, for example, may lean toward China because they supply cutting-edge semiconductors that Chinese companies rely on to compete with their global rivals.

"Both the US and China have shown that they are willing to use world trade and supply chains," added the analysts.

Global tensions are also causing countries to view tech companies as "national sectors and not global players," said Samm Sacks, senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School, which studies cybersecurity and relations between the United States and China.

"It is the idea of ​​a technology company entering a market on the other side of the world, and now it is being asked to carry the country's flag," he added. "This has been a radical change for a decade."

Perhaps Huawei has become the most prominent example of that change.

Washington has been putting pressure on its allies for more than a year to keep the Chinese company's telecommunications equipment out of its 5G networks. That campaign may be producing some results in Europe: UK authorities said last week that US sanctions on the company are likely to harm Huawei's viability as a 5G network provider there, while Reuters reported Thursday that Italy's largest telecommunications company is excluding the company from an offer for 5G Equipment.

The advancement of technology in other parts of the world also suggests that there are "evolving, multi-play books" beyond the rivalry between the United States and China, according to Kislaya Prasad, research professor at the Robert H. Smith School of the University of Maryland. Deal.

He pointed to China's neighboring India, which is driving growth among local industries while enjoying a huge internet boom. When New Delhi banned TikTok and other major Chinese apps in late June, local app developers like Indian-made Chingari rushed to fill the void.

Retire or decentralize

For tech companies stuck trying to navigate this world, there are no easy options.

Witt, the INSEAD professor, said companies must choose between giving up part of the world or decentralizing their operations to the point that the company is essentially two or more different entities.

TikTok seems to be trying the second approach. While the app is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, it has gone to great lengths to distance itself from its parent company. In May, he hired former Disney executive Kevin Mayer as its CEO, and has repeatedly said that its data centers are located entirely outside of China, where that data is not subject to Chinese law.

The company could be trying to make an even more dramatic breakup. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter, that ByteDance is considering establishing a headquarters for the video app outside of China or a new administrative board to distance service from the country. A TikTok spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business that its parent company is evaluating changes in its corporate structure.

"The close connection with the Chinese government is what has excluded Huawei from so many markets," said Ghosh of the Harvard Kennedy School. (Huawei contends that it is a private company owned by its employees.)

"I think TikTok sees it and wants to distinguish itself from Huawei," he added.

But that may not be enough. US lawmakers have repeatedly accumulated TikTok in recent weeks. And while the company says it poses no threat to national security, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned those concerns this week when he came up with the idea of ​​banning the app.

"I think the problem is that it's too late for them," Witt said. "That light of public attention, which is already shining on them. I think that is not going to end well for them."

– Brian Fung contributed to this report.