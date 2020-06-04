A New York man with Wolverine-like claws apparently threatened George Floyd protesters, according to police.

An older white man, apparently furious with the Black Lives Matter protesters in Whitestone, Queens He threatened them with knives and then threw his SUV onto the sidewalk where they were protesting, sending activists to run for their lives, according to police and video.

Two videos of the incident, which occurred around 3:45 p.m. On Tuesday near Clintonville Street and the Cross Island Expressway service road, it shows the man jumping out of his car and brandishing a Wolverine claw [two large knives stuck to his hands] and yelling at protesters.

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS PROFANITY

Activists were on site placing posters on the highway overpass and protesting against police brutality after an admitted racist, Anthony Abicca, was captured on video. tearing a single BLM sign earlier this week and throwing racial slurs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

in a second videoThe man is seen returning to his SUV, making a U-turn and driving toward the sidewalk, where he accelerated toward a half-dozen activists who gathered, sending them at full speed.

The man left the sidewalk and left the scene.

Click for more information from the New York Post.