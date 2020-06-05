A New York woman caught while allegedly handing out baby raccoons

A NY a woman was seen handing out baby raccoons to locals outside a 7-Eleven, prompting a search for the animals due to rabies concerns, Health officials said Wednesday.

The incident happened at the convenience store in Niagara Falls, New York, about a week ago. Authorities said nine of the mostly nocturnal creatures were released. So far, seven have been recovered. Authorities continue to search for "two potentially rabid raccoons."

"Possession of raccoons is illegal except by a licensed rehabilitator and presents a potential rabies hazard to anyone who is in direct contact with the animal," the Niagara County Health Department said in a press release.

The department warned residents that the rabies virus is deadly to people unless it is treated in a timely manner. They added that "almost always" also results in the death of an animal not protected by the disease vaccine.

"Please immediately contact the Niagara County Health Department at (716) 439-7444 with any information on the location of these raccoons so that we can conduct a full investigation of rabies," the statement additional.

Health officials recommend not feeding, touching, or adopting wild animals, including stray dogs or feral cats. They added that you need to make sure your pets are up to date with their rabies vaccines because "they serve as a buffer between rabid wildlife and humans."

The raccoon search was conducted by health officials in cooperation with the Niagara Falls Police Department and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.