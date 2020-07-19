A paletero was knocked unconscious in Los Angeles. Street vendors have been nervous for weeks.

When the 58-year-old street vendor opened his eyes, he was on the ground and surrounded by firefighters, he says. His head "hurt a lot" and his wallet was gone.

Medina, who was robbed Tuesday, is among several street vendors who have been beaten and robbed in recent months in states like California, Texas and Colorado.

As cities closed and reopened during the coronavirus pandemic, vendors have relied on selling Mexican popsicles known as popsicles, corn cobs, and other snacks to survive. But some like Medina, who has been a paletero for almost a decade, are considering quitting a job that has allowed them to bring joy to their communities.

"They didn't say anything. They just hit me and knocked me unconscious," Medina told CNN.

Medina says he had just started walking the streets of Los Angeles with his stroller on Tuesday when a man and woman approached him and asked for an ice pop.

Video from a surveillance camera released by police shows Medina reaching inside the push cart seconds before one of them hits him and knocks him to the ground.

The man and the woman "brutally robbed" the ice cream vendor, the Los Angeles Police Department. tweeted

In the video, the suspects searched Medina before fleeing in a black Toyota Avalon. The suspects have not been arrested, police said.

Medina, who has no family in Los Angeles, spent nearly three days in the hospital with a head injury, she said. He said he still feels disoriented, suffers from constant headache and cannot walk alone.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN that detectives have not seen an increase in crimes against street vendors, but noted that "thefts have increased."

An activist is teaching them self defense.

After hearing multiple reports of attacked street vendors, Marcos Navarro was fed up when a 68-year-old ice cream vendor died earlier this month after he was shot while being robbed in Austin, Texas.

"From that moment on, I lost it," Navarro told CNN. "I've had enough, you know, because it's my race (people) … (I thought) if I have a voice I have to speak."

Navarro, a community activist in National City, California, started raising funds to buy pepper spray for paleteros, eloteros, tamaleros and other street vendors in southern California who work alone.

"I wanted to put some kind of protection so that they can have a chance to run," he said. "It is not illegal to carry pepper spray and you can use it in self defense."

In the past few weeks, he and a group of volunteers have met with about 60 vendors, giving them pepper spray kits and teaching them how to use them.

"When they walk our streets, they must feel safe and protected," he said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Ortiz told CNN that there has been a recent increase in robberies and assaults against street vendors in the county. Ortiz said sellers can use pepper spray to protect themselves.

"If they are being mugged, they have every right to protect themselves," Ortiz said.

"We want to feel safe again," says the street vendor

Viliulfo Fernández had just served corn in a cup to two men in Long Beach, California, when one of them pulled out a gun and demanded their money, the seller says.

"I ran away and soon realized it was a mistake," Fernández told CNN.

The 50-year-old man was beaten multiple times, hit with a pistol and robbed on June 29, police said. When the paramedics arrived, Fernández was lying on the ground and was so confused that he couldn't tell them where he lived or a relative's phone number.

The suspects left in a tanned Mercedes-Benz coupe after grabbing some cash and a cell phone, police said in a statement. They have not been arrested, said Arantxa Chavarria, a spokeswoman for the Long Beach Police Department.

The attack left Fernández with a head injury, lacerations to his face and fear of returning to work, but it has not stopped him from wanting to seek justice.

Fernández, her neighbors, and other vendors have been marching to city government buildings to ask the authorities to protect the street vendors.

"We want to feel safe again and more police presence," says Fernández. "I used to walk happily on the streets, selling my corn, and now I feel anxious to see other people."