A passenger was removed from a flight for refusing to wear a face mask

(CNN) – Tension over the use of face masks led to the removal of a passenger from an American Airlines flight on Wednesday as airlines apply tighter security measures.

Passenger Brandon Straka was asked to get off a flight from New York to Dallas after he refused to cover his face as required by American Airlines policy, the airline confirmed in a statement.

This is the first known incident of this type since airlines announced plans to more strictly enforce the use of masks.

The law does not require the use of face covers on airplanes, but airlines have established their own mask requirements for crew and passengers. This week, several of the major US airlines, including American Airlines, promised that they will take a harder line to enforce their policies.

American Airlines confirmed the incident aboard Flight 1263 from New York LaGuardia to Dallas / Fort Worth, saying Straka declined to wear a mask to cover his face.

"After he refused to comply with the instructions provided by the flight crew, our team members asked him to get off the plane. He took off and the flight left the door four minutes late at 12:34 pm ET "The airline said in a statement.

Straka rebooked on a subsequent flight after he agreed to abide by company policies, the airline said, and American is approaching him for more information on the incident. Straka said he was wearing a mask provided by the company, but took it off once he was aboard the plane and no one complained.

"This is crazy. Absolutely crazy," Straka said in a Periscope post on social media. "We don't even have a choice anymore."

Straka told CNN in a phone interview that the flight was about to depart when "one of the stewardesses approached me quite aggressively and said, 'Sir, you must wear your mask.' And I said, "Well, I don't have one."

Straka is a conservative personality who appeared on Fox News. He describes himself on his website as a former liberal who encourages people to leave the Democratic Party.

When asked about the masks, Straka said that he is anti-mask to himself, but sees it as a personal decision. Along with T-shirts and other items, Straka sells masks on its website.

The stewardess said she needed to wear a mask to be on the flight, Straka said, noting that it was a law.

"I was irritated that there wasn't even a conversation. I said, 'It's not really a law'."

in a video posted on Twitter By a New York Times reporter on board the flight, a discussion about the mask policy was recorded.

That clip, which doesn't capture the entire plot and provides audio but not speaker images, includes an exchange on medical conditions and a female voice is heard asking about medical documentation. Straka also tweeted about the incident

When asked by CNN if she had a medical condition, Straka declined to comment, but said, "I find it difficult and prohibitive to wear a mask, yes."

He said he has never had a problem with not wearing a mask on flights before.

"I fly sometimes two or three times a week, and even during closing I flew a minimum of once every two weeks. I'm quite used to traveling and this has literally never been a problem. Not once, even with this airline." Straka said.

While US aviation officials USA They have not ordered air travelers to cover their faces, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said in testimony before Congress on Wednesday that passengers are expected to wear masks when instructed by flight attendants.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in his testimony that air travelers should wear face shields "for their own protection and the protection of those around them. Face coatings are especially important in situations where social distancing is not feasible." .

CNN's Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace contributed to this report.