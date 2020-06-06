A pilot paid tribute to George Floyd using his plane

Dimitri Neonakis took to the sky in Nova Scotia on Thursday with his personal message to Floyd. He told CNN that he chose the fist because it is a symbol of the anti-racism movement.

"We all have to talk and we have to end it," Neonakis said. "There are no borders when it comes to racism."

Neonakis traced the image on an app, and then followed the fist line on his plane. He said it took about two and a half hours at 150 miles per hour to complete the image.

Because the drawing was made on a flight path, only the radar could detect his drawing.