A plea to Kanye: don't do it. Just don't do it. (Opinion)

West, who in 2009 grabbed a microphone from Taylor Swift on an MTV awards show, continued nine years later to deliver a lengthy tirade in the Oval Office in front of Donald Trump that included memorable phrases like "Trump is on his el hero's journey right now. You may not have thought you would have a madman like him (me). " West is a Trump supporter who would have to overcome numerous procedural hurdles to be included on the November ballot. But this is not the first time that he says he wants the White House to be his home. His wife and Musk have already endorsed it. I don't drink alcohol, but I'm rethinking it right now.
This could well be just another publicity stunt from the West. However, on a strange level, a Western candidacy makes sense. It feels like the United States, as we know it is near its demise thanks in large part to Trump's horrible handling of everything from the Covid-19 crisis to the economy. There is a reason why a recent Monmouth poll asking if Americans believe the nation is on the wrong track or right found an astonishing 74% saying our country is on the wrong track. So who better to captain the ship when the nation finally sinks than another unconditional and self-centered celebrity?
Speculation about West's announcement filled social media on Sunday. Some say he is running to hurt Joe Biden by trying to alienate black voters from the alleged Democratic candidate. Others argue the opposite, pointing out that West could attract some of the small percentage of black voters who like Trump or those who supported Trump because they want to "burn the system down." Some say West is not really running, just promoting his new album. Others, probably rightly so, point out that West may be doing this simply to get attention, as Trump does.
That is the biggest concern. West has every right to run for president. And sadly, the media, as they mostly covered Trump nonstop, will cover West (at least at first) because he's a celebrity and likely to get ratings and clicks. But this is not a game. We are not at an MTV awards show. Nor are we living in a time when West can be seen as a fun distraction. Rather, we are living in dangerous times that demand thoughtful and informed leadership, not another celebrity fueled by his own ego to get attention.
We have lived that scenario for the past four years. It has been a nightmare for our country with Trump treating his presidency as a reality show separate from the facts, even during a deadly pandemic. In fact, Trump on Saturday declared a direct lie in his July 4 speech, declaring that "99%" of coronavirus cases in the United States are "totally harmless," misleading Americans at the risk of their own health. . (As CNN's Dana Bash pointed out Sunday that he corrected Trump's lie, the CDC noted that only a third of Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic, while the World Health Organization found that 20% of those who contract the virus will need hospital care).
A race to the west would likely further remove media coverage and confuse the waters surrounding a virus that is now increasing across the country. The 14-day national moving average for new Covid-19 cases in the United States has increased by 85%, according to The New York Times. Florida just recorded the majority of its infections in a 24-hour period with 11,458 new infections.
What's worse, we are alarmingly seeing an increase in hospitalizations with Arizona, Montana, South Carolina, Mississippi and California all reaching new highs for hospitalizations. Texas Medical Center in Houston, the world's largest medical complex, exceeded its ICU capacity on Saturday due to the virus.
Beyond health problems, the United States is also in the midst of a painful recession. Our current unemployment rate of 11.1% is higher than the worst in the Great Recession, which reached 10%. And while the unemployment rate fell from 13.3% in May, the new 11.1% does not include those that the Labor Department says its data collectors misclassified. If they had been counted, the unemployment rate would have been as high as 12.3% in June.
In addition to our financial woes, the recent surge in Covid-19 cases has resulted in additional business closings by governors in some affected states such as Arizona, Florida, California, and Texas. That means unemployment is expected to rise again.
Nothing in West's record as a Grammy-winning singer, with a history of erratic behavior, says he is ready for the position of president, especially not in the current situation. That means his career would simply be a dangerous distraction at a time when Americans are dying daily of a deadly pandemic and desperately struggling to make ends meet. It is obviously West's calling, but for the good of our suffering nation, my hope is that West will feel this race and meet his need for care in more constructive ways.