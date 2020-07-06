A plea to Kanye: don't do it. Just don't do it. (Opinion)







West, who in 2009 grabbed a microphone from Taylor Swift on an MTV awards show, continued nine years later to deliver a lengthy tirade in the Oval Office in front of Donald Trump that included memorable phrases like "Trump is on his el hero's journey right now. You may not have thought you would have a madman like him (me). " West is a Trump supporter who would have to overcome numerous procedural hurdles to be included on the November ballot. But this is not the first time that he says he wants the White House to be his home. His wife and Musk have already endorsed it. I don't drink alcohol, but I'm rethinking it right now.

This could well be just another publicity stunt from the West. However, on a strange level, a Western candidacy makes sense. It feels like the United States, as we know it is near its demise thanks in large part to Trump's horrible handling of everything from the Covid-19 crisis to the economy. There is a reason why a recent Monmouth poll asking if Americans believe the nation is on the wrong track or right found an astonishing 74% saying our country is on the wrong track. So who better to captain the ship when the nation finally sinks than another unconditional and self-centered celebrity?

Speculation about West's announcement filled social media on Sunday. Some say he is running to hurt Joe Biden by trying to alienate black voters from the alleged Democratic candidate. Others argue the opposite, pointing out that West could attract some of the small percentage of black voters who like Trump or those who supported Trump because they want to "burn the system down." Some say West is not really running, just promoting his new album. Others, probably rightly so, point out that West may be doing this simply to get attention, as Trump does.

That is the biggest concern. West has every right to run for president. And sadly, the media, as they mostly covered Trump nonstop, will cover West (at least at first) because he's a celebrity and likely to get ratings and clicks. But this is not a game. We are not at an MTV awards show. Nor are we living in a time when West can be seen as a fun distraction. Rather, we are living in dangerous times that demand thoughtful and informed leadership, not another celebrity fueled by his own ego to get attention.